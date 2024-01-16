The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Pimp your packed lunch: easy work-day dishes that won't break the bank

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
January 17 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Back in the office and already over your ham and cheese sandwiches? Sick of paying more than $20 for a work day lunch?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.