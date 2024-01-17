Multiple people in hospital after crash at Belconnen

Multiple people have been transported to hospital after a two-car crash at Belconnen overnight.
ACT Fire and Rescue, paramedics and police were called to the intersection of Barton Highway and Kuringa Drive after midnight.
An ACT ESA spokesperson said one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Roads have now re-opened, police said.
