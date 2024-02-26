Pocket rocket Grant Denyer is back on the small screen with a new deal

If you bottle TV host Grant Denyer's energy it could power the whole electricity grid I'm sure.
He's back on the small screen, this time handing out cases of money on Deal or No Deal, reviving the previously successful game show in the bold time slot of 6pm, on Channel 10, up against the news on other channels.
Considering the last time we saw him he was convulsing on the ground suffering heatstroke on Celebrity Amazing Race, it's quite a feat.
"Most things in television are dialled up, we actually dialled it down," he says. It scared the life out of my wife, and the location producer was convinced I was slipping away in her arms.
"I felt a bit silly, how it played out. I was trying to continue on. My wife was in tears and told me: 'I'm not taking you home in a body bag'."
He was hospitalised and spent seven weeks recovering.
The next time we saw him, he was bounding all over the place dancing up a storm in a three-piece suit carrying a shiny gold case in the promo for the show.
"The choreography didn't take too long to learn. After doing Dancing with the Stars twice they knew I could do it... They pitched the concept to me and the main thing was it would put a smile on people's faces.
"We filmed it [the promo] in 37 degrees. It was the first test if I was back to full health. I was a bit nervous, but I knew what was being asked of me.
"I thought about it [hosting the revamped show] for a while, as it's a format people have seen before. We talked about how can we make it our own, give it more heart and humour. Once we did the audition, I realised it was far more entertaining than I thought it was going to be; it surprised me on every level.
"These days I have gratitude that I've got a job. I thoroughly enjoy what I do. As the world gets a little darker, with so much death and destruction, Channel 10 is the only channel not showing news at 6pm, which is the last slot of family time on TV... I feel kind of proud we are providing that."
Denyer says the hardest part about hosting is he wants everyone to leave with their pockets bulging.
"But sometimes, it's easy to get caught up in the moment, with the audience egging you on."
Denyer says he gives everything to his work.
"It's what I'm paid to do, I'm not paid to under deliver. I have four beautiful women at home, so I get lots of cuddles. And I make sure I exercise, and am careful what I eat."
He has churned out 190 episodes in three months, so you might expect his energy level to wane.
"A couple of times I've broken down in tears over the story behind some of the contestants. We had one who had taken care of 200 foster children and never had a holiday.
"You get to hear more about what they want to use the money for in this version. It's nice to be the one to be able to lift someone up. I'm sort of like a game show Santa Claus. There's more humour, more heart.
"It's such a successful format globally, with some 30 countries screening it at any one time. I knew it was going to be a challenge. People who watch the Channel 7 and 9 news are strong habitual viewers. But I think there is a sweet spot for us offering an alternative. It's been a beautiful surprise so far."
