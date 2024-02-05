Want to buy the Australian political agenda? It's going shamefully cheap

And command the agenda they do. It explains the tardiness over action on vehicle-emission standards; gambling advertising; and competition policy. It explains the continued subsidies and tax breaks going to fossil industries; capital-gains tax concessions; and cash rebates for franked dividends. It explains the slow bleed of Medicare so it is no long an affordable universal health-insurance scheme and the pampering of private schools to the detriment of public schools. And it explains the absurd food-labelling laws. On and on it goes.