Preliminary findings on individuals referred after robodebt revealed

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated February 8 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 4:07pm
The Australian Public Service Commission has told 15 people they may have breached the APS code of conduct in relation to their involvement in robodebt, and is continuing to investigate 11 of them.

