Preliminary findings on individuals referred after robodebt revealed

The Australian Public Service Commission has told 15 people they may have breached the APS code of conduct in relation to their involvement in robodebt, and is continuing to investigate 11 of them.
The Public Service Commission on Thursday revealed it had issued notices outlining the grounds and categories for potential breaches to 15 of the 16 people it had been examining in relation to the unlawful scheme.
Of the 15, four people had already been issued a "preliminary determination" that they had breached one or more elements of the code of conduct, while 11 investigations were still ongoing.
The remaining investigation had concluded as "the individual's actions did not meet the threshold to issue a notice of suspected breach", the commission said in a statement.
"Final determinations and, if appropriate, decisions about sanctions will be communicated to individuals once preliminary determinations are finalised," the Public Service Commission said in a statement.
"The timeframe for the conclusion of inquiries depends on various factors, including the complexity of each matter, the number of submissions and any extensions that may be requested by respondents."
The robodebt royal commission report, handed down in July 2023, included a sealed section recommending the referral of individuals for civil and criminal prosecution.
The National Anti Corruption Commission and Australian Federal Police received referrals, alongside the Public Service Commission.
The Public Service Commission has not identified the 16 people it was investigating.
While Royal Commissioner Catherine Holmes only referred current public servants at the time, the commission expanded the scope of its response to include former APS employees, current APS employees named in the robodebt report but not the sealed section, and former agency heads.
Former Public Service Commissioner Stephen Sedgwick is leading the inquiries, supported by Department of Health deputy secretary Penny Shakespeare.
As supplementary reviewer, Ms Shakespeare made inquiries into the conduct of former agency heads.
"The 16 matters are complex, with a significant volume of evidence. Sufficient time is required to allow the independent reviewers, Mr Stephen Sedgwick AO and Ms Penny Shakespeare, to conduct the inquiries in a manner that is robust and affords respondents appropriate procedural fairness," the Public Service Commission said.
