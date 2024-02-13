Best breast pumps In Australia: 6 comfortable & efficient breast pumps to buy in 2024

A comprehensive guide to the best breast pumps in Australia. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Breastfeeding is a beautiful and natural process that provides numerous benefits to both the mother and the baby. However, it can be challenging and time-consuming, especially for working mothers. This is where breast pumps come in handy.



In this article, we have researched and tested various breast pumps to identify the ones that offer the best performance, comfort, and value for money. Whether you are a new mother or an experienced one, we have got you covered with our comprehensive guide to the best breast pumps in Australia.

Top 4 picks for the best Australian breast pumps are:

Picks for the best breast pumps in Australia

A comprehensive guide to the best breast pumps in Australia. Picture supplied

Breast pumping should be comfortable, easy, and painless. That's exactly what you'll get with the Ella Breast Pump from Mumilk. The latest breast pump model from the Mumilk team offers a wearable, hands-free operation. It's small, light, discreet, and efficient in collecting breast milk, making it easy to carry, use, and wear outside the house. This is especially convenient for busy mums who need to pump while at work or while running errands quickly.

The pump is made from BPA-free, food-grade material, so you can be assured your milk is safe for your baby to drink. The breast shields are made from soft silicone material, which can help reduce discomfort during pumping sessions.

The electric breast pump has two modes for optimal comfort: massage and suction. With five adjustable levels of suction to choose from, you can personalise breast pumping to what works best for you and is comfortable. The device has about 70-80 minutes of usage and has a convenient 20-minute auto shut-off mechanism to conserve energy and fast charging (about 2 hours via USB-C).

You will find it's straightforward to use with an easy-to-read LCD screen on it too so you can see how long you've been pumping for and the suction level. This does help to make breast milk collection quite easy. You can choose between 2 Flange nipple sizes 24mm or 27mm to suit or buy separate inserts separately if needed from the website.

Another perk we noticed is the Mumilk Ella Breast Pump is easy to disassemble. There are clear instructions too for first-time mums but its simple design makes cleaning a breeze. A subtle pro is fewer parts compared to other breast pumps that need to be washed after each use (and less chances of losing a piece!). This can save time and hassle for busy mums who don't have a lot of extra time to spend on cleaning or in a rush.

A comprehensive guide to the best breast pumps in Australia. Picture supplied

Next up we have the Momcozy S12 Pro for mums on a budget who are looking for a comfortable and convenient pumping experience. The double-sealed flange and suction-sealed materials ensure that spills are a thing of the past, while the hands-free design allows you to move around freely while pumping. In fact, the S12 Pro can sit entirely inside your bra as it's lightweight and requires no wires or outlets to work. Moreover, it's a very quiet unit so you can be discrete with pumping outside the house.

Another great feature of the Momcozy S12 Pro is its 3 modes (stimulation, expression, and mixed) and 9 suction levels which can be controlled on a smart display screen and see the battery life. This allows you to customise your pumping session to suit your needs, whether you need a quick and efficient session or a longer, more thorough one.

While the Momcozy S12 Pro is a great pump overall and very affordable, there are a few potential drawbacks to consider. Some users have reported that the pump may not be as powerful as some other models on the market, which could make it less effective for some mums. Additionally, the charging time may be longer than some other models, which could be a concern if you need to pump frequently. Finally, the pump may not be suitable for mums with larger breasts, as the flange size may not be sufficient. But there are clear dimensions to ensure you buy the best fit.

A comprehensive guide to the best breast pumps in Australia. Picture supplied

If you're a breastfeeding mother, you know how important it is to have a reliable breast pump that can help you express milk quickly and comfortably. The Spectra S2 Hospital Grade Electric Breast Pump is what you've been looking for but never tried. This breast pump is designed to help mothers express milk efficiently and effectively, making it a popular choice for working mothers, stay-at-home moms, and anyone in between. It has a 4.5/5 star rating on Amazon based on 4,646 reviews which is a testament to a good quality breast pump.

As for the standout features, you can choose between single or double-pump depending on what's most comfortable for you with multiple settings (and accessories) for the best results. We loved the built-in night light too which is a nice feature for pumping at night.

Given it's a hospital-grade breast pump, as expected, the breast pumps and parts, baby accessories, and breastfeeding supplies that come in contact with breast milk are BPA/DEHP free, keeping your baby safe.

There are a few cons though. Firstly, while it's lighter than the S1 model it still is heavier than other breast pumps we've reviewed in this article weighing nearly 1kg. It does require a battery for the display and requires a 240V connection. Secondly, it's not a hands-free pump. This can be a deal breaker especially if you're a second-time mum you'll know it can be troublesome and tiring to use.

A comprehensive guide to the best breast pumps in Australia. Picture supplied

If you're looking for a portable and lightweight breast pump that can fit into your handbag, Medela Harmony Manual Breast Pump is worth considering. It's perfect for busy schedules, as a backup to your electric pump, or for occasional use if you normally breastfeed your baby. The oval breast cups with soft, flexible rims at a 105° angle reduce pressure on the breast, supporting the milk flow. The pumping rhythm gently imitates the baby's natural sucking behavior, whereby the pumping strength can be individually adjusted via buttons.

Medela is a premium name in the baby care industry and the Harmony Manual Breast Pump is no exception. It's perfect for occasional use or as a backup to your electric pump. The unique flex breast shields and 2-phase expression technology make it comfortable and efficient to use. You can actually produce a significant amount of milk in a short amount of time with it once you get into a rhythm.

When you buy it, the pump comes with a 24mm breast shield, which is the standard size for most women. However, if you need a different size, Medela offers a range of breast shields that you can purchase separately. You also get a 1 150ml breastmilk bottle for collection and a bottle stand.

However, the suction may not be strong enough for some users, and manual pumping can be tiring and time-consuming compared to electric breast pumps such as the Spectra S2 above. But the benefit of the Medela manual breast pump is you don't need to find a power point or deal with wires. In short, if you're looking for a reliable and affordable manual breast pump, Medela Harmony is worth considering. But it may not be suitable long-term and an electric breast pump may be worth getting as a back-up.

A comprehensive guide to the best breast pumps in Australia. Picture supplied

Next on this list of quality breast pumps for Aussies is the older generation Momcozy S9 Pro Updated. is a professional-grade breast pump that has won several awards and has patents for appearance and structure invention. Like the newer version of the S12, this model comes with a lot of design features and is a great pump if you need something portable, hands-free, and wearable.

It also has two modes and nine levels, which mimic the baby's suckling method to optimise milk production. As you would expect, it's more affordable than the S12 at $139.99 compared to $169.99 so presents as a cheaper alternative. But if you can spare the extra money, the Momcozy S12 has some additional perks.

When it comes to using the S9, the silicon breast shields feel gentle and comfortable against your skin which means you can increase the pressure without causing any discomfort. Speaking of, the suction pressure is completely controllable so you can adjust it to your liking. It does only collect 180ml which may not be adequate for women that produce a lot of milk so be aware of this. Lastly, we noticed the Momcozy is extremely quiet so it won't disturb your baby's sleep while pumping.

A comprehensive guide to the best breast pumps in Australia. Picture supplied

To round off our list of the best breast pumps in the country, we have the Haakaa breastfeeding manual pump. At just $21.95 on Amazon, this pump is one of the most affordable, easy to use, and can be a game-changer for mums who are looking for a simple way to express milk. It's hard to not compare it directly with the Medela Harmony which is a premium manual breast pump, but in most categories, the Haakaa stands up well.

Being a manual breast pump, its clear benefit is that you have the flexibility to control everything compared to an electric model in which you have to wait for it to do its job. It's small and portable, making it easy to take with you on the go and you can comfortably pump in one hand while holding your baby in the other arm. You can even express and have your baby feed on the other breast at the same time. Moreover, it's completely silent so you can discretely express milk in a private location outside of your home such as at work.

Overall, it's a very good manual breast pump for its price and collects milk efficiently including the letdown. The biggest con was it doesn't have any suction at the bottom to stop it from being knocked over and spilling your precious milk supply. And, given it's a manual operation, using the Haakaa daily might become tiring on the hands and frustrating trying to hold your baby so an electric breast pump might be worth considering.

What should mums consider before buying a breast pump?

So you're ready to buy a breast pump. Before you do, here are several key criteria to carefully consider:

Pump type: The type of pump, whether manual, electric, or battery-operated, should be chosen based on your specific needs and usage frequency. Manual pumps such as the : The type of pump, whether manual, electric, or battery-operated, should be chosen based on your specific needs and usage frequency. Manual pumps such as the Medela Harmony are suitable for occasional use as your hands can get sore, while electric or battery-operated pumps are more convenient for frequent use (but have cons such as cabling, re-charging, and noisier). Suction strength: The pump should have adjustable suction levels to ensure comfort and efficiency during pumping sessions. This allows you to customize the suction to your comfort level and can be particularly important for those with sensitive nipples to avoid discomfort resulting in a negative experience. Portability: Size, weight, and power source should be looked at as well. If you plan to pump on the go or at work, a portable and discreet pump may be more suitable for your needs. This means noise is also a factor in using a wearable breast pump at work. Accessories: Consider the available accessories that come in the box or need to be purchased separately (more cost). These accessories can include spare parts, milk storage bags, breast pads, bottle sealants, connectors, adaptors, and maternity bustiers. At a minimum, the breast pump should come with breast shield cushions, milk collection bottles, silicone cleaning brushes, and bags that can provide added convenience and support during pumping. Ease of cleaning: Opt for a pump with simple disassembly and cleaning instructions to maintain hygiene. Easy-to-clean pumps can save time and ensure the pump is properly maintained for safe use. Fewer parts also means less likely to lose them when disassembling them for cleaning. Also, check as some parts are dishwasher-safe but others may not be. Compatibility: Ensure the pump is compatible with your breast size and shape by checking the available breast shield sizes. A well-fitted breast shield can improve comfort and milk expression efficiency. The website should give accurate dimensions and sizing to help you choose. Warranty and support: Check the warranty period and customer support for potential issues. A good warranty and customer support can provide peace of mind and assistance in case of any problems with the pump. Preferably a local customer service team based in Australia.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the top-rated breast pumps available in Australia according to consumer reviews?

According to reviews, some of the top-rated breast pumps available in Australia include the Mumilk Ella Breast Pump, Medela Harmony, Spectra S1 Plus, and Philips Avent Comfort Electric Breast Pump. These pumps have received excellent feedback for their efficiency, comfort, and ease of use.

Are there any breast pumps that are particularly suited for exclusive pumping?

Mothers who exclusively pump may benefit from using a double electric breast pump, such as the Spectra S2 or the Medela Freestyle Flex. These pumps are designed for frequent use and can help maintain milk supply while providing the convenience of hands-free pumping.

Is it worth paying more for comfort and efficiency?

It's important to strike a balance between price, comfort, and efficiency. While price is a consideration, it's also essential to prioritise the comfort and efficiency of the breast pump. A good breast pump can make the pumping process faster, easier, and more comfortable, particularly for regular use or in a work setting.



It's not uncommon for mothers to buy a cheaper manual breast pump to carry around and an electric pump for more frequent use at home. It depends on your budget and personal preferences as it should be a comfortable experience!

Should I get an electric or manual breast pump?

Because they are quicker to express milk from both breasts at once, electric breast pumps are a great choice when using them daily as they save time and effort. They are also appropriate for working mothers who have time constraints and need to express themselves. However, manual breast pumps are quieter, more portable, and less expensive, so they are a good option for mums who are always with their infants and just need to offer a bottle once in a while.