'I have a HUGE crush on the owner of the O'Connor post office'

Love is all around today, Valentine's Day, and a much-loved Canberra business is doing its bit to connect someone with their secret crush.
More than 1000 Canberrans have already entered POP Canberra's love competition.
People are writing a letter to POP, saying why they admire their secret crush. where they've seen them and what they want them to know.
POP is sharing all the love stories on its Instagram stories - some anonymous, some not.
"I've had a huge crush on the same girl since we were seven. Yes seven," one person wrote.
"We're deep into our 30s now - what do I do?"
Another wrote: "To my brother's best friend, I adore you and everything about you".
And this: "I will start by saying I am a 26-year-old woman. I have a HUGE crush on the mid-60s-year-old owner of the O'Connor post office. He's so old-fashioned and abrupt and has dry and clever humour".
Or this: "I have a really big burning crush on the guy with tattoos at Little Sutton bakery. Pop a bun in my oven please."
And this: "To the absolute dream boat who works at Dirty Jane's Fyshwick (maybe in her mid-50s), you're old enough to be my mum, but I have the biggest crush on you".
The entry with the most love heart reactions/replies wins a five-star dinner at their restaurant of choice, a $250 gift voucher at the store and a trip in a love boat on Lake Burley Griffin.
The good news the competition is still open until 9am on Thursday, February 15.
Send your secret crush story to POP Canberra via their Instagram DM, or if you want to remain anonymous even to them, email hello@popcanberra.com.au or text 0480 333 761.
POP Canberra is located on the now most famous street in Canberra, Londsdale Street, Braddon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.