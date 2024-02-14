Australia takes 'patient, calibrated and deliberate' approach to China: DFAT boss

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary Jan Adams says Australia's "calibrated and deliberate" approach to stabilising its relationship China has allowed it to push back on issues such as the recent suspended death sentence for Australian writer Yang Hengjun.
"We've taken a patient, calibrated and deliberate approach to stabilising our ties with China without changing our strategic national security or foreign policy positions," the DFAT boss said in a Senate estimates hearing on Thursday morning.
"Stabilising relations means we can cooperate where we can, disagree where we must and engage in the national interest, including, indeed especially, where we have differences and difficulties, such as the recent sentence for Dr Yang Hengjun."
Foreign Minister Penny Wong in early February revealed Dr Yang had been handed a suspended death sentence on national security charges. The sentence could be commuted to a life sentence after two years if he does not commit any serious crimes.
Ms Adams, a former Australian ambassador to China, summoned China's ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian to the department's RG Casey office on February 5 to convey Australia's objection.
The Foreign Minister Penny Wong, in her own opening statement before the committee, said that the Australian Government was continuing to advocate for Dr Yang.
"The Australian Government has conveyed our objections to the Chinese government at senior levels," Senator Wong said.
"All Australians want to see Dr Yang reunited with his family, and we will continue with and persist in our advocacy, and through the dialogue we have rebuilt.
"We will pursue the full range of Australia's national interests in our engagement with China."
The Foreign Minister also took the opportunity to express strong objection to Israel's plans for an offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza.
"I wish to restate the Australian Government's grave concerns about an impending major Israeli ground offensive in Rafah," Senator Wong said.
"This would bring further devastation to more than a million civilians seeking shelter in Rafah, many there by Israel's direction.
"Large scale military operations in densely populated areas risks extensive civilian casualties.
"Australia believes this would be unjustifiable. Our message to Israel is listen to the world do not go down this path."
The Foreign Minister also said her visits to the Middle East had "reinforced that Australia is a respected voice even if we are not a central player in that region".
"And the government is using Australia's voice to advocate for a pathway to out of this conflict and an immediate humanitarian ceasefire," she said.
"We want to see the release of hostages, the upholding of international law and the protection of civilians."
