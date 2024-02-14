The Canberra Times
Australia takes 'patient, calibrated and deliberate' approach to China: DFAT boss

Updated February 15 2024 - 10:06am, first published 10:05am
Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary Jan Adams says Australia's "calibrated and deliberate" approach to stabilising its relationship China has allowed it to push back on issues such as the recent suspended death sentence for Australian writer Yang Hengjun.

