'Wouldn't handle conventional trainer': Maher's plans for his rising star

Champion trainer Ciaron Maher will use Saturday's $250,000 Group 3 Triscay Stakes at Randwick as a stepping stone for Semana to run in the $1 million Group 1 Coolmore Classic at Rosehill next month.
Semana was a dual acceptor for the Triscay and Apollo Stakes on Saturday's big ten race Randwick program but Maher has decided to run the mare in the Triscay.
"We put her in the two races just to see who accepted in what but after a closer look we chose the Triscay," Maher told ACM Racing.
"The Triscay is a better race for her because of the weight scale. The Apollo Stakes is a standard weight-for-age race and the Triscay just suited. Semana's grand final is the Coolmore Classic in three weeks time and the Triscay is ideal for her at this time of her campaign."
Australia's leading trainer said he's been impressed with Semana's two runs this time in work which have resulted in a win on the Gold Coast at her last start and a second placing at Wyong.
"I thought Semana's win last month on the Gold Coast was an excellent performance," he said. "Semana has really trained on since that win.
"We train her at our Bob's Farm Sand and Surf training facility just out of Newcastle. She's thrives on working on the beach and through the sand.
"I don't think she would handle the conventional training methods in a stable. She just loves the beach environment. Bob's Farm has really helped a lot of our horses.
"It's just a relaxed atmosphere and it suits plenty of the horses. Semana really finished off her Gold Coast run strongly - that race was over 1400 metres but we've freshened her up to run the 1200 metres of the Triscay.
"I think she'll be hitting the line strongly at the end of the Triscay. She's a very honest mare having won six of her 14 starts. Semana hasn't run too many bad races in her career."
Maher said Semana is up to the challenge of running in Group races.
"We've just taken her along slowly but she's now ready to tackle Group races," he said. "We've given her time to mature.
"Her win in the Magic Millions Cup at her last start really showed me she's ready to run in Group races. I'm confident she'll be very competitive in the Coolmore Classic but we'll get a clearer indication after Saturday's Triscay Stakes."
Talented jockey Jason Collett has been booked to ride the mare on Saturday. She's All Class, a stablemate of Semana also lines up in the Triscay.
Semana is a $3.90 hope in the early betting markets for the Triscay while the Chris Waller trained Olenta is the $3.50 favourite.
Promising filly Tiz Invincible resumes for Maher in the $300,000 Group 2 Light Fingers Stakes and he believes she's developed into a lovely filly while having a spell.
"Tiz Invincible has really furnished and got bigger and stronger," he said. "The break did her the world of good. I couldn't be happier with her leading into her first-up run.
"We've got James McDonald on board. James has won on her previously and had a sit on Tiz Invincible in a trial at Warwick Farm last month. She won the trial but they don't pay on trials.
"Tiz Invincible has drawn an awkward gate in 12. It can be a bit tricky but there's no need to give James instructions. He's got a great understanding of Tiz Invincible and is a world class jockey."
Annabel Neasham saddles up Learning To Fly who resumes in the Light Fingers and Maher has a healthy respect for the three-year-old filly against Tiz Invincible.
"I rate Annabel's Learning To Fly really highly," he said. "She's a very good filly. Learning To Fly has trialled up really well leading into this race. She's got plenty of ability and looks to be one of the ones to beat in a very even race."
Maher, who expanded his footprint into NSW racing last year said he's happy with how things are progressing for the stable.
"We took a couple of major steps forward in NSW last year," he said. "The acquisition of Bong Bong Farm in NSW Southern Highlands has been a big bonus for us as well as Bob's Farm and getting extra stables at Warwick Farm. We're now all about maintaining our footprint in NSW.
"We've also been lucky to have attracted new owners from various parts of NSW and Sydney since we expanded the business here."
Maher has trained 179 metropolitan winners from his Sydney and Melbourne stables since the 2023-24 racing season kicked off on August 1.
