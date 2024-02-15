The Canberra Times
'Wouldn't handle conventional trainer': Maher's plans for his rising star

By Tim Auld
February 15 2024 - 2:00pm
Champion trainer Ciaron Maher will use Saturday's $250,000 Group 3 Triscay Stakes at Randwick as a stepping stone for Semana to run in the $1 million Group 1 Coolmore Classic at Rosehill next month.

