A double standard on political staffers

At the end of his second term the then Prime Minister Scott Morrison had 50.6 FTE staff. Of these between six and seven are believed to have been level 1 or senior advisers. Mr Albanese, who has acquired 7.4 new staff since last October, has 58. That is almost 15 per cent more. A total of 14 - or almost a quarter - of Mr Albanese's entourage are level 1. He has four "principal advisers" compared to the three retained by his predecessor.

