Police search for man escaped from mental health unit

A man undergoing a mental health assessment has escaped through the window of the facility he was admitted in.
ACT Policing are looking for 32-year-old Jessie Gould who was seen leaving the Adult Mental Health Unit in Garran on Sunday night.
Mr Gould was last seen heading towards Yamba Drive, wearing black track pants with red stripes, a black hoodie, and white shoes, according to police.
He is described as having a slim build, short dark hair and a dark beard.
Police said Mr Gould was referred to Canberra Hospital last week by a magistrate's orders.
He was to receive a mental health assessment and due to appear in court after completing this evaluation.
Mr Gould allegedly damaged a window at the mental health unit to escape just after 7pm.
Police are now asking the public's help to find the 32 year old.
"To ensure Mr Gould's safety, police are seeking public assistance to locate him. If located, please do not approach Mr Gould and call police immediately on 131 444," police said.
"Anyone who can assist police with information about Mr Gould's location is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7677393. Information can be provided anonymously."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.