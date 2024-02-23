The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

A wild ride, this kooky road trip is one worth taking

By Cris Kennedy
February 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Drive-Away Dolls (MA15+, 84 minutes)

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.