House of Gods

I've been in the industry for a while and have also been lucky enough to know and work with some of my fellow cast members. The thing about the middle eastern communities is that there is an ocean of talent out there - they just need to be given a chance. Our shared experiences of migration, resettlement, and assimilation makes for a perfect breeding ground for those who could portray and express the human condition , and I believe that's why there's an ocean of unearthed talent in Middle Eastern communities.