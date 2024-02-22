6 best coffee grinders in Australia: Make your perfect cup of Joe with these grinders

A coffee grinder is a kitchen appliance that grinds whole coffee beans into smaller particles, making it easier to extract the coffee's flavours and aromas. Some of the best coffee machines in Australia will come with one, but some won't. Alternatively, if you have used a V60 filter like me, then a grinder is needed anyway.

Here are our top picks of the best home coffee grinders in Australia.

Best coffee grinders to perfect your morning brew

To offer you the top coffee grinders available in Australia, we've combed the market. We have everything you need, whether you're a coffee enthusiast or just need a dependable grinder for your house. There is something on our list for everyone, whether they prefer manual or electric, or anything in between.

Best overall coffee grinder

Sunbeam EM0440 GrindFresh, Picture supplied

The Sunbeam GrindFresh was my first coffee grinder and it didn't disappoint as an entry-level and affordable option. Its 25 grind settings allowed me to achieve different grind sizes depending on what I preferred to drink for any given day. The mode of grind size selection is a bit different from my current grinder, where you rotate the head, but it worked just fine. Even though the unit is made from plastic, it doesn't feel cheap and you know Sunbeam made some good kitchen appliances.

The Italian conical burr design is a standout feature and never failed on me. How do I know this? Well, the size of the grounds was always consistent over time.

One minor downside is that the grinder can be a bit noisy when in use. While all grinders will produce noise when in use, this one was a bit higher than my current De'Longhi grinder. I got used to it over time so it wasn't a major issue. Additionally, the plastic construction may not be as durable as metal, but I didn't experience any issues with it.

Overall, Sunbeam's EM0440 GrindFresh coffee grinder is easy to use, delivers consistent results, and is great value for its price. I'd recommend this one for singles or couples as a larger family should opt for a grinder with more features and capacity.

Pros

Very good value for money.

25 grind settings.

Large 250 g bean hopper.

Comes with a silicon mat, a grounds container, and a cleaning brush.

Cons

The plastic construction doesn't feel as premium as metal.

No digital display.

Best coffee grinder with LCD display

De'Longhi KG521M Electric Coffee Grinder. Picture supplied

Now this is the De'Longhi KG521M high-quality coffee grinder that I currently use. But what else would you expect from De'Longhi? The individually adjustable grind settings (from 1 to 18 for espresso, filter coffee, and French Press) make it easy to customise your grind to suit your brewing method. Although I use it on the filter setting which puts out a consistent grain size, I know I can easily switch to a press should I decide to in the future. Why do I mention this? Because it's future-proofing yourself where this is the only grinder you'll ever need to buy.

In terms of design, the De'Longhi Electric Coffee Grinder is sleek and modern, with a compact style that won't take up too much space on your countertop. The LCD display is easy to read and use, and the full metal housing gives the grinder a high-end feel. And its tower design means that its footprint on your kitchen bench is minimised.

While the price point may be a bit higher than some other coffee grinders on the market, we think that the quality and durability of the De'Longhi Electric Coffee Grinder make it well worth the investment. If you're serious about your coffee and want to enjoy the perfect cup every time, this is definitely a product worth considering. You can buy it for $249 from Amazon or the De'Longhi website directly.

Pros

The 2.1-inch LCD with Aroma Function (mild, normal, and thick) allows you to easily adjust the grind settings to suit your preferences.

The full metal housing is high quality and durable.

The stainless steel conical grinder is easy to clean.

Cons

The grinder is relatively heavy (2.75 kg) but it's more of a set-and-forget item.

The price point may be higher than some other coffee grinders on the market.

Best compact and portable coffee grinder

Breville Coffee & Spice Grinder. Picture supplied

If you need something small to travel with, take on camping trips, or simply just don't have the space, then the Coffee and Spice Grinder from Breville could be your solution.

Measuring only 20 cm high and weighing just over 1 kg, it's highly portable but still does the job you need it to. The stainless steel bowl is a great feature that stops taste transfer between components, and it's simple to use and clean. You also have complete control over your consistent grind because of the press-and-release feature, which is fantastic for experimenting with different coffee beans and spices.

But you can't have it all and it is a bit noisy when in use. However, as a portable option, maybe this can be forgiven. Additionally, the capacity is limited to 1 cup, but this also isn't a deal-breaker. Finally, the grinder might not be suitable for very fine grinds, such as espresso.

For anyone looking for a versatile and easy-to-use grinder that can handle coffee, herbs, and spices with ease. It's not perfect, but it's a great option for home use or when you're out and about. You buy can it for $58 from Amazon, $69 from the Good Guys, and $74.95 from Myers.

Pros

Very easy to use.

Its lightweight and small profile makes it highly portable.

Highly versatile and can grind coffee, herbs, and spices in seconds.

Cons

The grinder is a bit noisy.

The capacity is limited to 1 cup.

Not suitable for very fine grinds, such as espresso.

Best multi-purpose coffee grinder

NWOUIIAY Multi-purpose Coffee Grinder. Picture Amazon

Consider the NWOUIIAY 300W Electric Coffee Grinder if you're searching for a reasonably priced and an adaptable coffee grinder that presents itself as a Swiss army knife for the kitchen. Its quick grinding speed and easy-to-use interface allow you to enjoy freshly ground coffee in a matter of seconds, where the grinding time determines the grain size. That is, the longer you grind, the finer the grounds are. Whilst you have full control and visibility of the grinding process with the transparent cover, it probably isn't the best option if you want consistently ground coffee.

The NWOUIIAY 300W Electric Coffee Grinder is a fantastic choice for anybody looking for a straightforward, reasonably priced coffee grinder with additional uses. Its detachable power cord adds even more convenience, and its small size makes it simple to store. You can buy it for $34.99 on Amazon or $35.49 on eBay.

Pros

The powerful 300W motor can quickly grind coffee beans into grounds.

The one-button operation makes it easy to use.

Can also be used to grind spices, herbs, nuts, salt, and pepper.

Cons

The capacity of the grinder is only 60 g.

The grinder doesn't come apart for cleaning.

The grinding isn't always consistent.

Best manual coffee grinder

Zolay Manual Coffee Grinder. Picture Amazon

Being a bit sceptical of manual coffee grinders in general, my initial impression of the Zolay Manual Grinder was pretty good. First of all, there are 18 click settings for people who need to adjust ground sizes consistently. The precision of the integrated adjustable grind selection is impressive and it even rivals some of the electric grinders on this list.

In terms of ergonomics, the product is easy to hold whilst you apply pressure during the grinding process. It's portable, hugely convenient, and feels strong in the hand. If that wasn't impressive enough, it even comes with ceramic burrs as opposed to stainless steel which are not as good to use.

It's important to keep in mind that achieving flawless consistency with a manual grinder might be difficult. But if the satisfaction of making your own coffee in the morning surpasses the effort needed, the Zolay model might be the grinder you should add to your collection.

Pros

Includes more than 18 grind options.

Ceramic burrs.

Easy to hold and use.

Cons

More work and time are needed for finer coffee grounds.

Most affordable conical coffee grinder

Advwin Burr Coffee Grinder. Picture Amazoni

The ADVWIN Burr Coffee Grinder's ability to produce reliable grinds on all 60 settings surprised us since it's a budget-friendly option. No matter if you're making drip coffee, espresso, or French press, the ADVWIN can do it all. And with a 250g capacity, you can grind coffee for the whole family. At an economical $75.64 price tag, this conical burr coffee grinder exudes bang for your buck.

Its conical burrs are made from stainless steel burrs rather than the more desirable ceramic option, but for its cost, it's still great value. The large coffee bean hopper has a resealable dust cover that prolongs the coffee's freshness and a sleek stainless steel design that complements any kitchen surface.

I can see this suited to families or businesses who are on a budget. Its 3-button operation makes it extremely easy to use, everything can be removed for cleaning, and it doesn't take up much space on the kitchen benchtop.

This might not be the greatest choice for you if you're searching for an espresso grinder, though, as the finest function is still insufficiently fine for an espresso machine.

Pros

60 grind settings.

It's ideal for large homes or businesses because it can grind enough coffee for up to 18 cups.

Extremely good value for money.

Cons

No digital display or advanced features.

The different types of coffee grinders

There are three primary varieties of coffee grinders: burr grinders, manual grinders, and blade grinders. Your unique preferences will determine which style is best for you, as each has pros and cons of its own.

Blade Grinders

The most popular and least expensive kind of coffee grinders are blade grinders. They cut the coffee beans into smaller pieces with a blade. Although blade grinders are lightweight and simple to operate, their uneven grind might have an impact on the taste of your coffee.

Burr Grinders

The majority of coffee lovers choose burr grinders since they are an improvement over blade grinders. They function by grinding the coffee beans between two burrs, resulting in a steady and even grind. There are two primary varieties of burr grinders: flat burr grinders and conical burr grinders. Conical burr grinders are usually seen to be the superior choice since they grind more consistently and are less prone to clog.

Manual Grinders

Although they are the least popular kind of coffee grinder, manual grinders are a fantastic mobile choice for people who wish to grind their own coffee. They grind the coffee beans by hand with a hand crank, which can be quite the workout. Although manual grinders are not as practical as electric ones, they are still a fantastic choice for outdoor activities like camping.

Things to look for in a coffee grinder

What type is best for you?

Coffee grinders come in two primary varieties: burr and blade. Burr grinders are more expensive but yield more consistent grinds than blade grinders, which are less expensive but yield uneven grinds. There are two other types of burr grinders: conical and flat.

Grind settings depend on your coffee preference

Different grind sizes are needed for different varieties of coffee. To make sure you can grind the beans to the right consistency, look for a grinder with several grind settings. Certain coffee styles, including espresso or French press, have preset grind settings on certain grinders.

Capacity - single or multiple cups?

Think about the amount of coffee you plan to grind at a time. You may get away with using a lower-capacity grinder if you just produce one or two cups at a time. However, a bigger capacity grinder could be required if you often brew large batches of coffee.

Ease of use

Choose a grinder that is simple to clean and use. Certain grinders include dishwasher-safe removable pieces, while others need to be cleaned by hand. Take into account the grinder's dimensions, weight, and noise level.

Price ranges

Coffee grinders can be purchased for as little as $20 to as much as $500. Choose a grinder that falls within your budget after determining what it is. Remember that superior quality is not necessarily guaranteed by a higher price.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the top-rated coffee grinders for achieving the best pour-over brew?

We suggest the Breville Smart Grinder Pro and the Baratza Encore as the best coffee grinders for pour-over brewing. Coffee lovers favour these two grinders because of their accurate grind settings, dependability, and user-friendliness.

What is the best compact coffee grinder for small kitchen spaces?

We suggest the De'Longhi KG521M Electric Coffee Grinder for people with little kitchen space. These hand grinders are lightweight, simple to operate and yield reliable grinds. Alternatively, manual options like the Zolay Manual Grinder are ideal for vacation and camping excursions because they are also portable.

Which coffee grinders are preferred by professional baristas in Australia?

In Australia, professional baristas frequently favour the Compak K3 Touch Advanced and the Mazzer Mini. These grinders have a reputation for being swift, accurate, and long-lasting. Additionally, they are simple to maintain and clean, which is crucial for busy coffee businesses.

Should I buy a cheap coffee grinder or spend more?