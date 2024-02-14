12 Best coffee machines in Australia for the perfect home brew

The top-rated coffee makers in Australia so you can make a well-informed choice. Picture Shutterstock

For many Australians, coffee is an essential component of everyday living. The selection of a coffee maker is frequently the first step towards ensuring the highest calibre of coffee. Let's examine the top-rated coffee makers in Australia so you can make a well-informed choice.

Here are our top 5 picks of the best home coffee machines for Australia:

Our coffee machine picks to become a home barista

Whether you're a seasoned barista or just looking for that perfect morning cup, choosing the right coffee machine can elevate your brewing experience. Australia's market is brimming with options that cater to all preferences, from fully automatic espresso machines to simple, effective manual presses.

Overall best espresso machine

The Breville Bambino Plus is a stylish and functional combination that offers push-button convenience without sacrificing the quality of an espresso. Its overall effectiveness and ease make it an exceptional option for both inexperienced users and seasoned baristas, despite the possibility of a few small limitations.

The Breville Bambino Plus is a relatively affordable espresso machine, even if it costs more than some other entry-level models. Its sophisticated features such as the ThermoJet Heating System, built-in PID and preinfusion, and automatic steam wand, are packed into its small frame. The only that's missing is a bean hopper and grinder so you will need to buy this separately. Other accessories and items that come in the box include a tamper, a stainless steel milk jug, cleaning tablets, descaling powder, a leveller, and two single-wall and two dual-wall filter baskets, and a 54-millimeter portafilter.

Parking its milk steaming aside (because it performs admirably as you would expect from Breville), the consistency is the most impressive aspect of this espresso coffee machine. Paired with my Breville Smart Grinder that I've used for years with my V60 filter setup, the Bambino Plus can put out a long black in no time. With a bit of tamping practice, the quality of the texture and temperature after every brew is astounding and now every morning coffee is even more enjoyable. Safe to say, my V60 filter has since been retired.

The Bambino Plus is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to try espresso, those who are using V60 filters and want to upgrade to a more automated system, or for espresso lovers who want a dependable coffee machine for the home. It's not a fully manual espresso machine given the abundance of settings available but it does provide an espresso experience that can be relied upon. Whilst its price tag of $499 may seem a bit over the top, it's well worth the investment for a well-built and high-performing mid-tier machine that delivers every time.

Pros

Perfect for making quality espressos.

Doesn't take up a lot of bench space.

Almost no learning curve to operate it.

Cons

Doesn't come with a bean hopper or grinder.

Compact manual coffee machine

Next on our list, and also from DeLonghi is the Magnifica S. At its price point of $499, some compromises had to be made, specifically the all-plastic housing and the absence of a digital display. However, let's not dismiss these drawbacks outright; they're more like trade-offs for the overall package you're getting. But if you want something a bit slicker looking then the La Specialista Arte is a great option for the same price.

The manual milk frothing wand on the Magnifica S is one of its best features. I disagree that this is a disadvantage in the world of highly automated espresso makers, despite what others may say. Making the ideal milk foam by hand requires skill and offers a degree of customisation that automatic frothers just cannot equal.

As for the grinder, it is remarkable for an entry-level device that it has a full 13 grind settings. But keep in mind that the best settings might be picky and can cause jams. However, the grinder works incredibly well if it is adjusted correctly, giving consistently excellent shots of espresso.

The presets might not be up to the expectations of seasoned baristas right out of the box when it comes to espresso settings - but it is an entry-level coffee machine. Instead, you can still get great results by making a few small adjustments as you can change things like fill volume, coffee strength, and temperature.

One big benefit of this equipment is its ease of use. You'll be shooting like a pro in no time thanks to the buttons' and settings' straightforward design. The dishwasher-safe elements are an added plus when it comes to cleaning, making the dreaded post-coffee cleanup easier.

Pros

Great value and features for the price.

Brews coffee at optimal temperature for consistency.

Straightforward cleaning with dishwasher-safe components.

Cons

The machine's plastic shell may not look as premium to some people.

The grinder might be a bit loud for some people.

No LED display.

Best semi-automatic coffee machine

The Breville Barista Express may be the best option for you if you're looking for a home espresso machine that strikes the optimum mix between automated convenience and handcrafted quality. The Barista Express is a professional-looking appliance that would look great on any kitchen countertop because of its distinctive design and brushed stainless steel construction. The Barista Express features finishes in black sesame or brushed stainless steel to complement different kitchen styles.

With its 18 grind settings and included conical burr grinder, the Barista Express guarantees perfectly ground coffee every time you brew. While the customisable pre-infusion feature allows for experimenting to create desired flavour profiles, the automatic dosage function streamlines the procedure. The machine regularly produces high-quality espresso shots with a creamy crema, despite certain limitations in the the precision of the grind adjustment.

The Barista Express's professional-style steam wand facilitates manual milk frothing, allowing consumers to produce silky microfoam for their lattes and cappuccinos. Even while it could take some time for the steaming process to reach the ideal pressure, the outcome is well worth the wait. To further increase the machine's versatility and make it easier to prepare hot beverages like Americanos, a dedicated hot water spout has been included.

Regular maintenance is necessary to maintain the Barista Express, which includes disassembling and cleaning it after every use to avoid accumulation and guarantee peak performance. Even though cleaning could appear laborious, the machine's indicators make maintenance easier by alerting you when activities need to be done.

Pros

Integrated grinder and 240 mL coffee bean hopper.

Customisable grind size and manual microfoam milk texturing feature.

Straightforward to use with a sleek, stainless steel appearance.

Cons

Cleaning and maintenance can be laborious.

Higher price point compared to basic models.

Best automated machine with an LED screen

If you're seeking a more well-rounded coffee machine with a host of features and flexibility to choose from, the Philips LatteGo 4300 could be your go-to. First, let's discuss what makes this machine unique: the LatteGo milk mechanism. It's easily removable milk carafe that snaps apart for rinsing makes it easy to use and clean. Additionally, it consistently creates light and thick steamed milk and foam, which is ideal for enjoying your preferred latte macchiato or café au lait.

Regarding coffee variety, the Philips 4300 delivers excellent results. You can choose your favourite beverage from espresso and ristretto to coffee and americano by simply tapping the TFT display a few times. There are three recipes available for individuals who prefer milk-based drinks: café au lait, cappuccino, and traditional latte macchiato.

However, what about customisation? You can perfect your brew with various settings for coffee temperature, grind, and even user profiles which is a relatively unique feature. Additionally, you can utilise your preferred pre-ground coffee blends with simplicity thanks to the pre-ground coffee bypass doser.

In terms of cleaning, the majority of the parts can be put into the dishwasher, although hand washing is advised for best results. Also, you may prolong the intervals between descaling treatments with the help of the integrated AquaClean filter, guaranteeing that your machine remains in optimal condition for longer.

Most kitchens can accommodate its small footprint, and its colour TFT display and simple navigation make using it a delight. Moreover, using a ceramic burr grinder that is generally associated with more expensive devices so this inclusion is highly favourable.

In terms of cons, the milk froth in some drinks such as cappuccinos, may be overly strong. Whilst this means a bit of adjustment might be needed, but it isn't a deal breaker in that regard.

All things considered, the Philips 4300 LatteGo machine is fairly affordable when you think about the features and capabilities you receive. It's a great option for anyone looking for a superior at-home espresso experience because of its amazing features, simplicity of use, and superb coffee output.

Pros

Ceramic burr grinder.

Very easy to take apart and clean.

Can save user profiles with preferred coffee settings.

Cons

Some might think it's a little noisy.

Not the biggest water capacity (1.8 L).

Best compact coffee machine with tamper

The Sunbeam Compact Barista is an espresso machine that you should have on your benchtop if you're looking for one that makes great coffee quickly. Shot after shot, the volumetric control produces the rich, deep flavour you desire by eliminating the need for guesswork in the extraction process. With this equipment, making the switch from a newbie to a home barista is easy and even somewhat powerful. If you are familiar with a V60 filter system then you'll exactly what I mean.

Not to be overlooked, though, is the steam wand, which is on par with the amenities found in your preferred café. Once you've got the hang of it, you'll be able to whip up milk to a velvety consistency, giving your cappuccinos and lattes a little additional decadence. The performance of the steam wand is amazing; it produces microfoam that would give a barista a nod of approval.

The early learning curve of milk frothing and comprehending the maintenance requirements of Sunbeam's Compact Barista are the two focus areas. Because of its modest size, it is perfect for little kitchens; nevertheless, if you enjoy having coffee mornings, you may need to batch your beverage preparation.

Pros

Relatively quick heat-up process compared to other machines similar in size.

Intuitive volumetric control automates perfect espresso shots.

Comes with a steam wand for café-quality frothed milk.

Cons

Its compact size may not suit larger households where multiple coffees are needed.

Best manual coffee machine

The DeLonghi La Specialista Arte offers a feature-rich experience on your countertop without breaking the bank by combining affordability and adaptability. It is also competitively priced against similar manual coffee machines in this list. Priced at $498 on Amazon, this coffee machine is littered with features including an inbuilt grinder and bean hopper, eight grinding settings, an active temperature control, and three pre-set drink settings.

With its analogue controls that are reminiscent of the 1950s and a gauge to help achieve ideal brewing conditions, the user interface is easy and intuitive to navigate. It looks elegant because it is made of stainless steel, but not everyone will like all the plastic pieces, which is understandable considering how inexpensive the machine is.

Although it's not the biggest, the bean hopper can accommodate a respectable amount of coffee beans (a 250 mL bag will fit it), and its UV-tinted design helps keep them fresh for longer. The downside is that the hopper is fixed and can't be removed for cleaning but this shouldn't be much of a concern.

With its eight grind stages and stainless steel conical burr grinder, the La Specialista Arte offers ample variety for the majority of home baristas. Its semi-automatic character is shown when dosing and tamping, which gives the brewing process a more hands-on aspect.

If the machine is destined for the family home, then the Active Temperature Control, will be a massive benefit since everyone can get the right temperature they want. However, using larger mugs or travel cups might be troublesome given the limited cup height.

Pros

Active temperature control.

Straightforward and mess-free dosing and tamping.

Outstanding finish and compact footprint.

Cons

The bean hopper can't be removed for cleaning.

Large cups might not fit.

Best capsule machine for lungo and espresso

De'Longhi's Nespresso CitiZ is a compact capsule machine that can be slotted alongside your toaster or kettle. With its two programmable coffee selections of lungo and espresso, there isn't much to using this machine every morning. A couple of button taps later and you have a rich and aromatic coffee in hand. But since it has no milk frother, lovers of lattes, flat whites, and cappuccinos will need to look elsewhere. Because of the intelligent energy-saving feature, you won't worry about leaving it on. It will simply turn itself off after 9 minutes. Whilst a lot of compact capsule machines have this feature, it's still worth mentioning.

The programmable choices come in handy as they allow you to customise your coffee without the typical complexity that you find in its larger cousins. Depending on your tastes, you might find that the coffee isn't quite hot enough. This is a little annoyance for those who prefer their drinks extremely hot, but this would be the exception, not the rule.

Overall, maintenance is quite simple, but keep it dry to avoid any hiccups if you like your coffee with a hint of texture from a milk frother. Even though you're limited to the Nespresso capsule line, there's a good amount of variety to choose from, so everyone but the most discerning coffee drinkers will be satisfied. Convenience, quality, and design come together in the Nespresso CitiZ, which is exciting but has a few peculiarities to take into account.

Pros

Very simple to operate and quick to brew.

Both aesthetically beautiful and space-saving.

An energy-saving device with an automated shutdown.

Cons

Only takes Nespresso capsules.

Not suitable for those who enjoy really hot coffee.

Best all-around coffee machine for the home

The one-touch method of De'Longhi's Dinamica coffee maker has impressed me; it makes all of the coffee options simple, from a strong espresso to a smooth flat white. The brewing process is made simpler by its user-friendly panel. My morning coffee now has much more foam thanks to the LatteCrema system, which makes it possible for me to have a cafe-quality beverage at home.

'My Menu' has made balancing taste preferences a breeze. By saving my profile, I can easily access my ideal cup of tea at any time. The finest aspect? To retain the superior quality of every coffee, the machine notify me when to clean it, and the dishwasher-safe parts also help me save time.

At first, there is a slight learning curve. After you get past that, though, you realise how much diversity and individuality it adds to your coffee experience. While ideal milk temperature requires a preheated cup, this is a little compromise for consistently decadent drinks. Given the variety it offers, its significant size is an investment in kitchen space that is well worth it.

Pros

Simple one-touch functionality.

Customisable coffee recipes and can use different types of milk.

Dishwasher-safe components make cleaning simple.

Cons

The initial setup might be a bit of a learning curve.

The size might be bulky for smaller kitchens.

Best capsule machine for single cups

Breville's Creatista Uno is one of the cheaper entry-level capsule machines but it offers a bit more features than most of its counterparts. The large capacity of the water tank means you won't need to replenish it frequently between brews, the automatic steam wand enables you to customise the texture of the milk to your liking, and the pop-out cup holder deftly fits your favourite tall glass.

You can select from three distinct textures, which will produce an espresso or lungo quantity. Importantly, there's a pop-out cup holder to use for supporting your ristretto or espresso cup. The programmable water hardness settings were particularly impressive, and if you live in a location where scale is a problem, they might come in handy.

The Uno isn't whisper-quiet, and you can hear it bubbling away. However, the saving grace is its extremely fast heating time of around 3 seconds. Despite these drawbacks, Breville's commitment to producing high-quality coffee is demonstrated by the Creatista Uno, which gives you the delight of a masterfully brewed cup every time.

Pros

Quick heating for instant coffee.

An easy-to-use steam wand that cleans itself.

Several coffee options allow for customisation.

Cons

A little noisy.

Regular cleaning of the wand tip is needed.

Higher price point compared to simpler models (but it's worth it).

Best coffee machine for enthusiasts

The De'Longhi La Specialista Prestigio has an elegant metal exterior, which feels just as high-end as the coffee it makes. The coffee's body and aroma are enhanced by the uniform grind made possible by the innovative Sensor Grinding Technology. Finding the ideal grind setting for my beans was rather easy because, in my experience, the adjustment was immediate. With its exceptional precision, this machine brings the feeling of a coffee shop right into your kitchen.

Like most De'Longhi home coffee machines, the tamping station is cleverly designed which results in minimal mess. Not having to cope with the normal chaos of spilt grounds is a nice change. Additionally, the temperature control function can be used to help you get the perfect brew depending on the type of coffee you are making. When I experimented with these settings, I could detect slight variations in flavour but this is normal for coffee brewing.

The steam wand is flexible but sturdy and is quite easily the pièce de résistance for any coffee enthusiast. The milk texturing it produces is very silky and consistent. This feature alone makes your investment into the De'Longhi La Specialista Prestigio feel worthwhile, especially if you're keen on honing your latte art skills.

Overall, even with its steep learning curve and price tag, the De'Longhi La Specialista Prestigio presents a strong argument as the coffee maker of choice for anyone hoping to perfect the art of espresso in the comfort of their kitchen.

Pros

Adjustable coffee strength and grind size.

Hands-free smart tamping minimises work and mess.

A decent-sized hopper to store coffee beans.

High-tech steam wand ideal for making lattes.

Cons

A high learning curve.

Price-wise, it could be high for casual coffee consumers.

Best compact capsule machine

If kitchen space is at a premium and you need a capsule machine, then the Essenza Mini Solo should be on your shopping list. Despite being small, it lets you choose from a variety of selections from a strong espresso to a smooth lungo (long black). Learning the controls just takes a few minutes, and before you know it, you have a customised coffee experience at your fingertips. Energy-conscious people will also value the eco mode, which activates minutes after the last pour and is a clever device that won't cause your power bill to skyrocket.

After using the Essenza Mini Solo firsthand, it is evident that this device successfully combines sophistication and simplicity, but that's what you should expect from De'Longhi. It's easy to use, quick, and can produce rich espresso with a crema topping that can compete with that of your neighbourhood café. So, is it appropriate to welcome this little powerhouse into your house? Especially if you're looking for a pure, premium caffeine hit.

But be aware that you might have to replenish the small water tank more frequently than you'd like if your day is filled with coffee breaks. Additionally, although capsule coffee is incredibly convenient, individuals who miss the fragrant experience of grinding their beans will be disappointed. Finally, if you're someone who likes their coffee in a mug, you may need to adjust the drip tray. This is a small issue in an otherwise excellent product.

Pros

Remarkably powerful and capable despite its compact size.

Customisable espresso sizes to cater to your preference.

The auto shut-off feature conserves energy.

Cons

The water tank capacity could be limiting for heavy drinkers.

Minimalist capsule coffee machine

If style is what you are after in a capsule coffee machine then surely the Sublime from L'OR ticks that box. In addition to its jet-black and sleek design, the compact coffee machine is operated by only three buttons, one for each size of coffee ranging from ristretto to lungo. The machine will take L'OR capsules but it is also compatible with Nespresso capsules.

In terms of its operation, it heats up surprisingly fast for such a small unit - and consistently too. But one of the features that sets this coffee machine apart from other capsule machines is its double espresso system where two cups can be filled at the same time.

When you take it out of the package, you'll see that it's made up of many plastic parts. Although this may cast doubt on how long it will last, the computer performs admirably considering its price. Its sleek black design guarantees that it blends in seamlessly with your other kitchen appliances, and it's dependable enough to meet your everyday coffee needs.

To sum up, the L'OR Sublime successfully balances usability and price. Although it has certain shortcomings, this machine is still worth considering for your home coffee setup because of how convenient and good of a brew it is.

Pros

Quick heat-up time.

Compatible with a range of pods, including Nespresso.

Modern and compact design.

Cons

Made from plastic.

Larger than expected, which could be a consideration for smaller spaces.

Here are the benefits of a home coffee machine

Investing in a home coffee machine offers a myriad of benefits. Firstly, it provides unparalleled convenience, allowing you to wake up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee from the comfort of your own home. No more waiting in long lines or rushing to a cafe which will save you money in the long run. But for serious coffee drinkers, the bigger pro is the full customization over your brew, from the strength and flavor to the type of milk used, ensuring a tailored coffee experience every time. Additionally, owning a coffee machine guarantees consistent quality, as you can experiment with different beans and refine your brewing technique to achieve barista-level results.

Should you buy a bean or pod coffee machine?

When deciding between a bean or pod coffee machine, consider your priorities and lifestyle. Bean machines offer flexibility and customisation, allowing you to experiment with different beans and brewing techniques, perfect for coffee enthusiasts who enjoy the art of coffee making. On the other hand, pod machines provide unmatched convenience with the press of a button, ideal for busy individuals or those who prioritise quick and hassle-free coffee preparation without compromising taste.

What you can expect to pay

The cost of a coffee machine in Australia can vary depending on several factors such as brand, features, and quality. Generally, for a basic entry-level espresso machine, you can expect to pay anywhere from $100 up to as much as $300. Mid-range coffee machines with more advanced features and better build quality typically range from $500 to $1500. For high-end espresso machines or fully automatic models with premium features, prices can go upwards of $1500 to $5000 or more.

How to choose the best coffee machine for your home

Before browsing the best coffee machines in Australia, consider the following key features to ensure that you get a machine that best suits your needs.

Coffee machine types: There are many different kinds of coffee machines, such as pour-over brewers, French presses, drip coffee makers, espresso, and capsule coffee machines. Select the variety that best suits your favourite brewing technique and your taste in coffee. Manual coffee machines will often come with a tamping device.

Brewing capacity: Take into account the number of cups you usually need to brew at once. Coffee machines are available in a variety of sizes, from single-serve brewers to large-capacity units ideal for use in homes or workplaces.

Bean storage: Only the larger and more expensive coffee machines will come with hoppers to store your coffee beans. Otherwise, if you have a simpler setup such as an espresso machine, then you may need to store your coffee beans in an airtight container.

Coffee brewing time: While some coffee machines brew coffee rapidly, some could take longer. Choose a coffee machine with a quicker coffee-making time if you're always pressed for time.

Brewing customisation: Seek out devices with programmable settings, temperature control, and brew strength, among other customisation features. This lets you customise the brewing procedure to suit your tastes.

Options for grinding: If you like your coffee freshly ground, look for a machine that can grind coffee already ground or that can work with pre-ground coffee. You may regulate the degree of coarseness of the coffee grinds thanks to adjustable grind settings.

Milk frothing: A coffee machine equipped with a milk frother or steam wand is a must-have for anyone who enjoys milk-based beverages like lattes and cappuccinos. Seek for versions that can be adjusted to froth milk to get the right consistency.

Ease of cleaning: Go for a coffee machine that is simple to keep and clean. Dishwasher-safe materials, detachable parts, and self-cleaning features can make cleaning easier and guarantee maximum hygiene.

Size and space: When choosing a coffee machine, take into account the amount of countertop space you have in your kitchen or office. Select a size that will fit in your allotted space without being too tight. For example, you could look at manual espresso machines since they take up less real estate on your bench.

Budget: Prior to shopping, decide on your spending limit because coffee makers vary widely in price. Locate a machine that provides the best value within your budget by taking into account the characteristics that are most essential to you.

Brand reputation and reviews: Look up respectable companies that manufacture high-calibre coffee makers. Examine user feedback and rankings to learn more about the dependability, longevity, and performance of the models you're thinking about.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which coffee machine model offers the best value for money under $500?

Breville Bambino Plus is a well-reviewed product under $500 if you're seeking the greatest deal. Either espresso connoisseurs or those who only occasionally drink coffee will find it to be the perfect combination of quality, price, and functionality.

What are the leading brands in the Australian coffee machine market?

Breville, DeLonghi, and Sunbeam are some of the top brands that rule the coffee machine market in Australia. These companies are well acclaimed for their features, quality, and post-purchase support.

Which pod coffee machines are favoured by Australian consumers?

For pod coffee, Australian consumers frequently prefer Nespresso machines. Convenience, consistency in quality, and the range of flavours and intensities offered in their pod range make them well-liked. Nespresso's machine production cooperation with Breville and DeLonghi contributes to its attractiveness to the local market.

What features should I look for in an automatic coffee machine below $1,000?

Give top priority to features like programmable settings, a strong grinder, and automated milk frothing when purchasing an automatic coffee maker under $1,000. The DeLonghi Magnifica S is a machine that strikes a decent mix between these capabilities and offers a hands-off brewing experience without sacrificing cafe-quality coffee.

