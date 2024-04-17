Should you buy a Kmart coffee machine? Here's what you need to know

Key takeaways:

A cost-effective way to start producing espresso at home is using one of the Kmart coffee makers.

They have a simple design that emphasises maintenance and usability.

It is necessary to carefully compare the machine's longevity and coffee quality to more expensive alternatives.

When looking at low-cost at-home coffee machines, many Australians may want to check out the Kmart range, which is renowned for its simple designs and reasonably priced options.



At first glance, they might seem worthwhile. One of the main draws of Kmart's selection is how they satisfy the needs of consumers on a tight budget by fusing contemporary design with straightforward functioning.

With so many different models available with different features, it's useful to know how they compare to more expensive brands and whether they can actually deliver on the promise of a high-quality, dependable home-brewed coffee.

Quick verdict: Are Kmart coffee machines worth buying?

For those looking for a low-cost choice, yes, Kmart coffee makers provide selections that are economical and come with basic functions.



For casual users, they can still make acceptable coffee even though they do not have all the sophisticated features available in higher-end models. Durability, meanwhile, can be an issue because cheap devices might not hold up to frequent use as well as more expensive alternatives.

A cheap machine from Kmart can work well for people who don't need a lot of features or are on a restricted budget.



Serious coffee lovers, on the other hand, who are looking for greater quality and longevity, might want one of the best coffee machines with more sophisticated possibilities.

What coffee machines does Kmart have?

Kmart has two coffee machines available in its range:

Both coffee machines are fairly basic in their design and build, but the Espresso Coffee Machine is the larger of the two.



The Compact Espresso Machine has a water tank capacity of 1.2L but it's sufficient to produce single or double espresso shots on demand. In contrast, its counterpart has a water tank capacity of 1.5L.



Nevertheless, both are compact and made from a combination of plastic and stainless steel.

In terms of coffee grinders, the selection is limited to just one that can be bought for $32. With its very basic construction comprising a plastic bowl and stainless steel blade, the unit is only capable of offering three grinding options fine, medium, and coarse.



With the only other feature being the volume of coffee beans to grind, you're going to want to choose a good coffee grinder if you want more options.

Pros and cons

We've identified various pros and cons based on our collective knowledge and reliable reviews.

Pros

Highly affordable - A wider range of consumers can afford Kmart coffee makers because they are frequently more affordably priced than high-end versions.

Basic features - Often equipped with the essential functions to brew coffee, such as the capacity to produce espresso, cappuccino, and latte, these machines are meant for occasional users who don't require complex functionality.

Locally available - Customers can readily purchase these machines online or in-store thanks to the extensive distribution of Kmart stores.

Compact design - Regardless of bench space, the machines are usually made to fit nicely in any kitchen.

Simplicity of usage - One of their best features is how easy it is to use, even for individuals who are new to making espresso at home.

Cons

They lack consistency - While a lot of machines score highly for flavour, this might not be the case for the entire range or prolonged use.

They aren't as durable - Their long-term dependability and build quality may not measure up against more costly equivalents made by specialised manufacturers.

There's not much to them for features - Coffee lovers may not find Kmart machines to have as many functions or as many controls as they would.

How do Kmart's coffee machines perform?

When we investigate the market for coffee machines, we often find products ranging considerably in price and quality. Kmart's coffee machines have stirred up discussions due to their affordability and unexpected performance.

In comparison to high-end models such as Breville's Bambino Plus ($499 on Amazon), Kmart's $99 Espresso Coffee Machine has been noted for its ability to produce a decent cup of coffee. While it may not boast the advanced features of some premium machines, its simplicity and ease of cleaning are frequently praised.

But a coffee machine on the lower end of the price scale does mean inconsistencies in your brew - and this model from Kmart certainly lives up to that. A decent espresso is about the best this machine can do, so be prepared for a little variation every morning.

One of the saving graces for both machines is that their coffee temperature control is quite impressive for such a cheap unit.

However, we have found that Kmart's coffee makers offer exceptional value for the money. Kmart's machines seem like a good option for consumers who aren't too concerned with the finer points of their caffeine beverage or using the best coffee beans to enjoy.

Noteworthy features and specifications

Coffee makers from Kmart usually come with a selection of standard features that are appropriate for making different kinds of coffee drinks.



For those who prefer a range of coffee alternatives, these machines often can prepare espresso, cappuccino, and latte.

Furthermore, a lot of Kmart coffee makers include built-in frothers, which let you make creamy foam for special beverages like lattes and cappuccinos.



Certain models might come with a steam wand for manual frothing, giving you the ability to texture your milk.

Conveniently, Kmart coffee makers frequently include simple controls that anyone can operate, regardless of experience level. Usually, these controls have dials or buttons that allow you to choose the type of coffee you want and change the brewing parameters as necessary.

They have modest footprints, which makes them ideal for kitchens with limited counter space or smaller spaces.

And that's about it for features. Although Kmart coffee makers typically come with all the functions needed to brew coffee, they might not have all the sophisticated features available in more expensive versions.

They exude excellent value for money

It comes as no surprise that Kmart espresso coffee makers are positioned as well-priced alternatives in the market. These manual machines are cheap where ranging in price between $79 and $99. Simply put, you're not going to do much better if price is a major factor for you.

Consider this. A mid-range coffee machine with a milk frother for steaming milk, several grinding options, and a water tank will set you back between $200 and $500. If you want a premium option then be ready to invest at least $500.

In terms of value for money, the Kmart's espresso machines are incredibly competitive - and almost unbeatable if you want my honest opinion.



Consumers on ProductReview.com.au highlight the machine's decent performance and good coffee output relative to its cost. However, it's important to consider material quality and longevity, which are factors where cost savings may be apparent.

You're getting an espresso maker that outperforms its price in relation to performance when you choose the Kmart model.



We estimate that the Kmart models provide budget-conscious customers with an acceptable balance between price and quality.



They are therefore a remarkable choice for individuals who wish to savour handmade espresso without having to make a sizable price commitment.

The taste and quality of coffee is inconsistent

Coffee from Kmart coffee makers is usually of respectable quality and is fit for daily use, though the taste and quality can differ according to the model, brewing method, and how you made it.

The issue that we had was the consistency of the espressos made on more than one occasion - and that applied to both Kmart coffee machines. The temperature control faired a bit better and paled in comparison to the quality issues of the coffee itself.

Kmart espresso machines can make decent espresso shots and enough frothy milk for drinks like cappuccinos and lattes, but they don't perform as well as other machines.



But what you pay is what you get and you certainly can't expect too much for such a cheap unit. If you're after consistency, you could consider getting a decent coffee pod machine such as the Essenza Mini Solo, De'Longhi Nespresso CitiZ, or even the Nespresso machines.

Durability and build quality

We paid close attention to the materials used and the integrity of the construction when evaluating the Kmart Espresso Coffee Machine's build quality.



Their seeming lightweight is partly due to the fact that they are primarily composed of plastic and stainless steel. While plastic components may not have the same strength as metal ones, the structure is still quite stable considering the price range.

The machine's parts, like the drip tray and portafilter, are durable enough for frequent usage. It is significant to remember that, similar to many other appliances in this price range, the coffee maker's lifespan may be influenced by appropriate upkeep and handling.

As long as it is thoroughly cleaned after every use, the steam wand functions flawlessly and our inspection turned up no serious problems. To keep the machine operating and avoid obstructions, the steam wand needs to be regularly purged.

In summary, we discovered that the machine's reasonable price points and good build quality make it a decent starting place for preparing espresso at home.

Frequently asked questions

Are Kmart's coffee machines worth buying?

The Anko Espresso Coffee Machine from Kmart stands out for being exceptionally affordable.



The affordable price point is a big lure for anyone who wants to buy their first espresso maker without having to make a big financial commitment. Although the taste and milk foaming skills may satisfy some users, others may observe that these machines perform worse than more costly ones.



Many customers have found that these machines offer an excellent mix of quality and cost, making for a succinct evaluation.

What's a similar-priced alternative to Kmart's coffee machine?