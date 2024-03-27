Best coffee pod machine Australia: 2024's top picks for barista-quality brews at home

There are so many coffee pod machines out there that it can be difficult to know which one best suits your needs. In a nutshell, it depends on your preferred coffee type, how many people will be using it, and what features you want.



To make your decision a little bit easier, we have hand-picked a selection of the best coffee machines that accept pods in Australia.

Our top 5 picks for the best pod machines are:

Our top coffee pod machine picks for Australians

Whether you're looking for something small for your kitchen bench or a machine with all the bells and whistles, we have you covered.



Read on to find out more about each machine and our thoughts on why they stand out.

Best pod machine for single espresso and lungo drinkers

The Essenza Mini Solo should be at the top of your choice if you require a capsule machine but have limited kitchen space. It's small, but it offers a good range of options, from robust espresso to velvety lungo (long black).



It only takes a few minutes to become familiar with the controls, and then you'll have a personalised coffee experience at your fingertips. Moreover, energy-conscious consumers will also appreciate the eco mode, a smart gadget that turns on minutes after the last pour and won't send your power bill through the roof.

It is clear from direct use that the Essenza Mini Solo skillfully blends sophistication and simplicity, but that is to be expected from De'Longhi. It's quick and simple to use, and it can make rich espresso with a crema topping that rivals that of your local café.

But be warned that if your day is full of coffee breaks, you may need to refill the little water tank more often than you'd like. Furthermore, even though coffee in capsule form is wonderfully convenient, those who miss the fragrant experience of grinding their coffee beans will be let down. Finally, you might need to modify the drip tray if you want to drink your coffee from a mug.

With an eco mode that turns on after three minutes of inactivity and a complete automated shut-off after nine, sustainability is also taken into account.

For the single coffee drinker, it's plenty, but for larger drinkers, the tiny volume might need to be refilled.

Pros

An effective system of 19 BAR pressure for the best possible taste extraction.

Personalised coffee sizes based on individual preferences.

Compact design perfect for tiny kitchens.

Cons

Only has a 110 ml capacity; not meant for big drinks.

Not everyone may find primary plastic construction appealing.

Some users might find the automatic shut-off to be too quick.

Best compact pod machine for espressos

One of life's small pleasures is waking up to the strong aroma of a freshly prepared espresso. That's exactly what you get-and hassle-free-with the Jolie by Lavazza. Because of its extremely quiet operation, your daily coffee ritual won't interfere with the peace of dawn.

It is impossible to underline how simple the Jolie is. The correct cup can be brewed without any guesswork because of the one-button operation. With capsules that automatically eject after usage and fall into a container, convenience is king but the drawer only holds 5 capsules. Despite needing to be emptied relatively often, it does neatly pull out without making any mess.

Though convenient, the Jolie restricts you to Lavazza's capsule collection which means that you can't use the ever-popular Nespresso capsules. While brand enthusiasts might not mind, this could be limiting if you like to try out different mixes from different roasters. Luckily, Lavazza offers a wide range of coffee pods to suit almost anyone's tastebuds.

The small, vibrant design fits perfectly on any kitchen bench or desk at work. But its small and compact size also means the water tank is not the biggest. Having said that, the Jolie is perfect if it's just you using it. It's priced on Amazon for $99 but you can also get it from Lavazza for $119.

Pros

Comes with a bonus 64-capsule pack.

Operationally, it is swift and quiet.

Easy to use, with capsules ejecting automatically.

Cons

Limited to the coffee pods made by Lavazza.

Does not have an automated shut-off timer.

Some users may find the water tank to be too small.

Runner-up compact capsule coffee machine

You'll like the Essenza Mini's incredibly small design from the moment you use it. It discreetly mounts on any kitchen bench, and its elegant piano black hue goes well with contemporary furnishings. Aside from its space-saving features, this capsule coffee machine proves that wonderful things may come in little packages.

When you're short on time, the 25-second heat-up time guarantees that there is very little waiting. Espresso and Lungo, the two programmable settings, provide just enough variation to satisfy the majority of coffee connoisseurs without unduly complicating your morning routine. With its 19-bar pressure mechanism, the Essenza Mini is guaranteed to deliver dependably rich, layered espresso.

The Essenza Mini does have certain drawbacks, though. Even if its water tank is compact and effective, it does require more frequent top-ups, which could be a minor annoyance if you host guests frequently or make several cups during the day.

Due to the requirement for Nespresso pods or those made especially to work with the machine, your options for different coffee brands are also rather limited. But, we all know that Nespresso has one of the biggest ranges so this should not concern most people.

To sum up, the Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Machine provides a large coffee experience in a small compact. It's perfect for people who don't want to sacrifice the quality of their daily drink yet are limited by space. If the possibility of more frequent maintenance and a smaller range of coffee is acceptable to you, then this little powerhouse might be just what you need to start your day.

Pros

Compact and elegant design.

Fast heat-up time.

A high-pressure pump guarantees a barista-caliber outcome.

Cons

The smaller water tank needs to be refilled more frequently.

Restricted to Nespresso pods.

Best for Nespresso capsules

Nespresso CitiZ by De'Longhi is a little capsule machine that fits next to your kettle or toaster. There's not much to using this machine every morning other than its two programmable coffee settings, lungo, and espresso.

After pressing a few buttons, you'll get a cup of creamy, fragrant coffee. However, those who enjoy lattes, flat whites, and cappuccinos will have to search elsewhere because they lack a milk frother. Its sophisticated energy-saving feature will ensure that you don't forget to turn it on. After nine minutes, it will just shut off by itself. Even though this feature is present in many small capsule machines, it is nevertheless important to mention.

The programmable options are helpful because they let you personalise your coffee without the usual complexity associated with its larger counterparts. You may find that the coffee isn't quite hot enough for your tastes. For people who want their drinks really hot, this may be a minor irritation, but this would be the exception rather than the rule.

Overall, it requires very little maintenance, and you're stuck with the Nespresso capsule range, but at least there's a decent selection. With a few notable quirks, the Nespresso CitiZ is an interesting product that combines quality, design, and convenience.

Pros

Quick heat-up time for easy coffee-making.

Simple design that requires little upkeep.

Energy-saving with a function for automatic shut-off.

Cons

Slightly noisy.

Restricted to Nespresso capsules.

Cost may be a consideration for customers on a tight budget.

Best capsule coffee machine that accepts L'OR and Nespresso pods

Beyond its fashionable appearance, its compatibility with all pods is its most significant advantage over other coffee pod machines. The Barista Sublime never misses a beat, even whether I'm craving the rich flavours of L'OR or the smooth textures of Nespresso.

The other advantage that adds a level of convenience and less hassle is the large water tank. This means fewer refills.

But it's not just easy drinking. The body does feel a little plasticky, which is a little complaint given the price of $129 but something to keep in mind. Although it isn't a full-sized pod machine by any means, make sure your countertop has enough room before you buy it because it is larger than most others.

When it comes to functionality, it heats up surprisingly quickly and steadily for such a little unit. However, the double espresso system, which allows two cups to be filled simultaneously, is one of the characteristics that really makes this coffee maker unique from other capsule machines.

Pros

Accepts many brands of pods, including L'OR and Nespresso.

A compact design neatly fits in tiny areas.

Short heating time for mobile brewing.

Cons

Feels a little plasticky.

Larger size than most other pod machines.

Best capsule coffee machine with a milk frother

The De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next feels like the future of coffee brewing when you open the box. Its small form doesn't overpower your kitchen counter, and its clean style instantly grabs attention.

It's quite easy to set up, and in a matter of minutes, you can start brewing your first batch. Each capsule is given life by Centrifusion technology, which spins them up to 7,000 times per minute to combine coffee and water for the perfect crema on top of your espresso.

The one-touch capability is quite easy to use. The machine takes care of the guesswork by automatically adjusting to the size of the capsule, whether you're craving an espresso or a mug of coffee. As a result, morning procedures are simplified to simply click a button and let the machine do the rest.

The addition of the Aeroccino3 frother elevates your at-home coffee experience to a new level by enabling you to enjoy creamy cappuccinos and frothy lattes without the need for barista expertise. It's remarkably silent, quick, and consistently produces the perfect texture of milk, hot or cold.

Even with the advantages, some people could be put off by the need for exclusive Nespresso capsules. When compared to the diversity provided by beans or ground coffee, you may find the availability and range of capsules to be more restrictive. The machine's mostly plastic construction doesn't give off the upscale vibe that some coffee lovers may be hoping for.

Pros

Easy one-touch operation.

Includes the Aeroccino3 milk frother.

Bluetooth connectivity to ensure you get the most up-to-date software.

Cons

Limited to Nespresso capsules.

Best coffee machine for a variety of drinks

Whether you're craving a hot chocolate to warm you down at night or a frothy cappuccino in the morning, the user-friendly settings make it easy to make a variety of drinks. It's not only about coffee - it's capable of making a cool iced tea as well.

When it comes to satisfying your caffeine craving, this small powerhouse performs well above its weight yet has a footprint that hardly disturbs your other appliances.

But because they're limited to the Dolce Gusto pod line, your demands for flavour-infused coffee are dependent on what's available, which is something to keep in mind if you value the variety of espresso. Furthermore, because of the 0.8L tank, you'll need to replenish it more frequently than not.

Pros

Great customisation options for size, temperature, and intensity.

Easy and quick setup for a variety of drinks.

Space-saving due to its small design.

Cons

Limited to Dolce Gusto NESCAFÉ pods.

A slightly small water tank.

Best portable coffee pod machine

I thought coffee pod machines were strictly limited to the kitchen but I was wrong. If you want your favourite coffee drink on the road, camping, or on your next trip, then this could be the solution for you.

Apart from looking great, its design allows it to be stored in most car cup holders. On top of this, you can charge using the device's USB-C connector that pairs your vehicle's power supply.

It produces a volume of 80 mL, so whilst this is perfect for espressos, you're going to need to double up if you want more in your morning.

With this machine, cleanup is not as difficult when on the go as it usually is. It was quite easy to disassemble and clean, which significantly lessened the stress of upholding coffee standards outside of my kitchen. All in all, this little espresso maker has developed into a reliable travelling buddy.

Pros

Brews rapidly when using either hot or cold water.

USB-C charging port.

Suitable with a large variety of coffee pods.

Cons

80 ml water capacity.

Battery life and charger durability are questionable.

Unsuitable for reusable coffee pods.

Are coffee pod machines worth it?

Convenience and variety are what you should consider when choosing a coffee pod machine. Coffee pod makers are a popular option for quick and reliable coffee preparations because they are simple to operate. These machines will speed up your morning ritual because they brew and heat a cup in less than a minute.

Because pods are available in a variety of tastes and roasts, you can try out different coffee varieties without having to commit to a big bag of beans. Particularly pertinent for people who prefer to vary their coffee flavours yet are limited on storage space:

Light roasts

Dark roasts

Flavoured coffees

Decaf options

Another factor to examine is cost-effectiveness. If you use a machine instead of regularly purchasing coffee from takeaway, you may save money over time, even though the initial investment may be a little higher.



However, compared to ground coffee or beans, individual coffee pods may cost more per serving.

Keep in mind that many coffee pods are composed of plastic or aluminium, which makes recycling them difficult. Selecting a company that provides compostable or recyclable coffee pods helps lessen this problem. Lastly, the appliance's footprint is important. Smaller kitchen spaces are ideal for pod machines because they are often small and won't take up much bench space.

Considerations such as cost per cup, flavour preferences, convenience, environmental effect, and space requirements should all be carefully considered when determining whether a coffee pod machine is worth the investment for your lifestyle.

Are coffee pod machines cheaper than coffee bean machines?

Compared to coffee bean machines, coffee pod machines frequently have a lower initial cost. A more sophisticated device can set you back as much as AUD 300, but a basic pod machine starts at about AUD 50.



On the other hand, coffee bean machines, which also include coffee grinders, come in a wider variety of prices, ranging from AUD 100 to over AUD 1000 for premium versions.

Ongoing Costs:

Coffee Pods: Pod prices typically range from around $0.37 to $1.00 each, impacting long-term costs.

Coffee Beans: Buying beans in bulk can lower the per-cup cost to between $0.18 and $0.50.

Usage: Take into account your typical coffee consumption. The lower cost per cup of coffee made from beans may eventually outweigh the larger initial outlay if you drink several cups a day.

Ease and Convenience: Pod coffee machines make coffee quickly, mess-free, and consistently tasty every time. This makes them a valuable addition to any lifestyle.

Features you should consider in a coffee POD machine

To make sure you get a coffee pod machine that suits your needs and tastes, there are a few characteristics you should take into account. Here are some essential elements to remember.

Pod compatibility : Verify the kinds of coffee pods that the machine works with. While some capsule coffee machines are more adaptable and can employ a range of coffee pods from different manufacturers, others are made specifically to work with certain brands or types of pods.

Brewing size options : Think about whether you want a machine that allows you to change the strength of the coffee in addition to providing a variety of brewing sizes, such as single or double shots.

Brewing speed : If you're in a rush in the morning, look for a coffee capsule machine that brews coffee fast and effectively.

Capacity of water reservoir : How often you need to replace the water reservoir depends on its size. A bigger water reservoir can be more practical if you often brew many cups of coffee.

Frothing capability : Select a coffee machine with an integrated milk steamer or frother if you favour milk-based beverages like lattes or cappuccinos.

Ease of cleaning : Determine whether the coffee machine includes parts that are easily removable and can be cleaned by hand or in a dishwasher. You can save time and work by using a coffee machine that has self-cleaning capabilities.

Size and design : Take into account the coffee machine's size and design, particularly if your kitchen counter space is at a premium. While some devices are small and lightweight, others could be bigger and more solid.

Programmable settings : Seek out equipment that has programmable settings so you may change the temperature or brew strength during the brewing process to suit your tastes.

Energy efficiency : To help save energy while not in use, choose a coffee machine with features like automatic shut-off that are energy-efficient.

Price and value: Lastly, think about your spending limit and the machine's total value, accounting for elements like user feedback, warranty coverage, and durability.

Frequently asked questions

Which pod coffee machine is considered the best for home use in Australia?

The Nespresso Essenza Mini, renowned for its thick crema and adaptability in brewing sizes, frequently takes the top rank. Australian households love Nespresso coffee machines such as this because of their reliability and ease of use.

What features should I look for in a top-rated coffee pod machine with a milk frother?

If you're looking for a coffee pod maker with an integrated milk frother, you should think about the De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next, which has controls for both milk texture and temperature. Make sure the frother can produce warm or cold milk froth to meet your coffee needs, and that it is simple to clean.

Is the investment in a pod coffee machine justified in terms of convenience and coffee quality?