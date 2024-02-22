One person in hospital after multiple cars crash on Ginninderra Drive

Eastbound lanes on Ginninderra Drive have reopened after a three-car collision on the main road left one person hospitalised.
Lanes were closed between William Webb Drive and Gundaroo Drive just after 5.30pm and police began diverting traffic to William Webb Drive in McKellar.
An Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said paramedics had assessed three people for injuries and one of them was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Emergency services left the scene once tow trucks arrived to cleared the accident about 6.35pm.
Traffic was flowing as usual as of 6.50pm.
