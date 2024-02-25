Raiders eye hallowed ground with shot at NRL silverware on the line

There's something special about the Canberra Raiders playing at Seiffert Oval.
It's the site of countless iconic moments for the Raiders through the glory years in the 1980s before they made Bruce their permanent home ground in 1990.
On Sunday afternoon the Green Machine return to the club's spiritual home for their second pre-season trial against the North Queensland Cowboys, with a chance to claim their first bit of first grade silverware since the 1994 premiership.
The modern Raiders rarely get a chance to play games at the Queanbeyan field, making this weekend extra special for players, coaches and fans alike, and the shot at winning the NRL's Pre-Season Challenge is just another carrot.
After a blistering performance against Parramatta last weekend the Raiders are in the box seat to claim the pre-season honour that also comes with $100,000 in prizemoney to be shared between the club and players.
That 38-16 win over the Eels saw Canberra take home the maximum of 15 points and before this weekend's game, they sat second on the Pre-Season Challenge ladder with one game to go. The Raiders are behind Newcastle on equal points but four better on points difference, and another strong victory could see Canberra finish on top.
The Dolphins are the only other team that secured 15 points last week by winning (worth 12 points), scoring more than five tries (one bonus point), completing more than five line breaks (one bonus point) and 10 offloads (one bonus point), however the Queensland side are 10 behind Canberra on points difference.
A pre-season triumph would be a tidy bonus for the Raiders ahead of an intriguing season after the departure of experienced players Jack Wighton and Jarrod Croker.
After recruiting some new faces and challenging some youngsters to step up, a new Raiders halves partnership is set to debut in 2024 with multiple positions from the backs to the forwards hotly contested in pre-season.
With so many questions hovering over what the team will look like come kick-off in round one - and every week thereafter - and many players hungry to make their mark, few rugby league experts are confident the Canberra side will reach finals, even despite their superior forward pack led by Joe Tapine and Josh Papali'i.
Even more pundits predict a finish toward the bottom of the ladder, but another statement victory this weekend could completely change the narrative for the club.
And there's nothing coach Ricky Stuart loves more than proving naysayers wrong. Canberra has a good shot at doing just that too as the Cowboys are coming off a heavy 46-20 loss to Brisbane.
A stronger lineup on both sides is expected though, with English import Morgan Smithies and recruit from Penrith Zac Hosking set to play their first game for the Raiders, while Matt Timoko, Trey Mooney and Hohepa Puru are back after All Stars duties last week.
Cowboys star Valentine Holmes is also going to play for the first time in the new year at Seiffert Oval.
Following the game on Sunday, fans can get up close and personal with their favourite Raiders on the field.
Gates will be open from 12.30pm, with the SG Ball Raiders playing the Bulldogs in the earlier game at 12.45pm.
Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys, Sunday 3pm at Seiffert Oval
