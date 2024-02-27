New-build Taylor house sells for $1.4 million

A recently built house on a 540-square-metre block of land in Taylor has sold for $1.4 million.
The sellers reluctantly listed 26 Harry Seidler Crescent for sale in November, about six months after moving in.
The five-bedroom house was completed in mid-2023.
Selling agent Adil Iqbal of Edge Real Estate said the family had built their "dream home" with the intention of staying at the property for some time.
However family matters meant the owners decided to sell the property and relocate overseas.
"It was a tough decision for this seller," Mr Iqbal said.
The home was built with family living in mind and to capture views of the reserve opposite the property.
"It's a beautiful house, a very unusual design of this property," Mr Iqbal said.
The home stands out from others on the street with its brick facade and industrial-style upper level that juts out from the main house.
On the ground floor there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus a lounge area and two-car garage.
The kitchen, with a walk-in pantry, flows onto the main living and dining space which features 4.2-metre-high ceilings.
On the upper level is a large room with a pitched roof and balcony overlooking the reserve. With its own en suite, the upper level can be used as a fifth bedroom.
Other than the staircase to the upper floor, the house is mostly flat and located on one level.
"It's all future proof," Mr Iqbal said.
Mr Iqbal said the most unusual thing about the house was the absence of a covered outdoor entertaining area.
He said the owners designed it that way to allow lots of natural light into the living space and had planned to eventually build a covered patio in a corner of the backyard.
The buyers, a local family, were draw to the home for its location and distinct design, Mr Iqbal said.
Taylor is one of the newest suburbs in the Gungahlin region and welcomed its first residents in 2018.
The median sale price for houses in the suburb is $1,025,000 million, CoreLogic data shows.
A house and land package sold in 2022 for $1,775,000, setting the suburb record for Taylor.
