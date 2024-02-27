AFL's heartbreaking reaction to police update on 'popular and respected' umpire

The AFL have shared a touching tribute to "popular and respected" umpire Jesse Baird, who was allegedly murdered last week.
The sports community was rocked by news of Baird's disappearance, then on Tuesday after an extensive search, NSW police shared it had found what they believed to be the bodies of the umpire and television presenter, and his boyfriend Luke Davies, at a property near Goulburn.
NSW police constable Beau Lamarre-Condon has been charged with the murder of Baird and Davies on February 19 at the former's home in Sydney.
The latest development prompted AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon and many of Baird's colleagues in the sport to share their condolences and memories of the 26 year old.
Dillon also said the AFL will work with Baird's family to organise a "suitable tribute" in the coming weeks, with the 2024 season set to begin next week.
"The AFL is deeply saddened to learn of the update [on Tuesday] from NSW police regarding the passing of Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies," Dillon said.
"Jesse was a popular and respected member of our AFL umpiring family.
"Jesse will be fondly remembered for his vibrant, fun-loving personality, his professionalism and his commitment to the next generation of young umpires through his mentorship of State League umpires, most importantly he will be remembered for the great, caring person that he was.
"The AFL will continue to offer support to his family and has also offered counselling to Jesse's umpiring colleagues and the wider AFL football department since the news of his disappearance on Thursday.
"The entire AFL family extend our deepest sympathies to both Jesse and Luke's families as well as our umpiring and broader team during this very difficult time. May Jesse and Luke both rest in peace."
Baird's fellow AFL umpire Brett Rosebury said he lost a "cherished" close friend.
"I loved umpiring with him and being around him. As a young goal umpire he always provided great positivity to the team in the changerooms and he was very talented on and off the field," Rosebury said.
AFL goal umpire Steve Piperno was equally devastated.
"Jesse leaves behind a profound void that words struggle to capture. Anyone who knew Jesse was impacted by his incredible energy and spirit for life," he said.
"We were blessed to have him as part of our umpiring family."
And AFL national goal umpire coach David Dixon said Baird had "this unique gift to put a smile on everybody's face".
"His thoughtful and caring nature to make you feel like the most important person in every interaction," Dixon said.
Baird began umpiring in 2011 in the Northern Football and Netball League (NFNL), then moved to Queensland in 2017 before making his AFL debut in 2020.
Last year Baird relocated to Sydney to continue his work in the entertainment industry as well as his AFL umpiring career. Baird was an official for 62 AFL matches and two finals.
