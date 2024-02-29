New ideas for modern backyard living

One could argue that it was during the pandemic when we truly discovered the real value of our outdoor areas.
Alfresco eating, entertaining and living finally went mainstream, with outdoor kitchens soaring in sophistication and functionality.
Caesarstone recently collaborated with Adam Robinson, Landscaper of the Year in 2022's Landscape Association Excellence Awards, on a series of outdoor themes for Australian homes.
"Any kind of landscape can be beautiful, if done properly," Adam said, identifying four distinct styles growing in popularity as they respect Australia's climatic conditions and focus on sustainable, natural materials.
"All of these styles are designed with longevity at the forefront of the brief-once done, they will remain current and functional for a considerable period of time."
CURVACEOUS
It's all about the curve! Arches and curves for windows and doors complement the organic shapes of meandering pathways, a freeform pool and benchtops/tables with a curved profile. Modern materials interpret traditional elements, with a restrained colour palette being carried from the inside to exterior seating and dining areas. Any type of planting will work in this setting, especially a layered approach, where underplanting is key.
Exterior surfaces, while in a neutral palette, should feature visual interest in the form of patina or veining.
ARID
A minimalist style featuring sand, gravel, rocky outcrops and boulders. Group plantings of shrubs, grasses and natives, in sage greens, greys and silver-greys. The colour palette for the living/dining areas is one of warm, sandy earth tones. The real focus is on textures - natural, raw materials, unfinished timbers, burnished metals and dry stone walls. Surfaces for kitchen workbenches, tables and barbecue housing reflect these same aesthetics.
MEDITERRANEAN
Inspired by Australia's multicultural roots, the Mediterranean style features sustainable and water-wise gardens, with a vegetative colour palette of green on green with pops of colour from lavender, lemon trees and bougainvillea.
The materials palette is predominantly white, with muted hues of terracotta and sienna. Essential to the style is the connection between interior and exterior spaces, with multiple eating/entertaining areas shaded by overhanging foliage. The outdoor kitchen is multifunctional, with items such as barbecue, pizza oven and smoker. Materials include rendered surfaces, terracotta or brick pavers and natural materials.
MAXIMAL
Warmth, exuberance and sheer joy. This style is completely open to interpretation, there are no rules, but bold colour and layered patterning nail the look. Checkerboard tiling, chevron or crazy paving, and a riot of colour in the form of foliage and flowers are all part of the mix. Play with levels to increase visual interest - think a sunken conversation pit or split-level entertaining area. Layer plants for added depth and richness. Maintain a common element throughout, like a particular colour or shape, to ensure fluidity.
