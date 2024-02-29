New ideas for modern backyard living

Warmth, exuberance and sheer joy. This style is completely open to interpretation, there are no rules, but bold colour and layered patterning nail the look. Checkerboard tiling, chevron or crazy paving, and a riot of colour in the form of foliage and flowers are all part of the mix. Play with levels to increase visual interest - think a sunken conversation pit or split-level entertaining area. Layer plants for added depth and richness. Maintain a common element throughout, like a particular colour or shape, to ensure fluidity.