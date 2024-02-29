The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

New ideas for modern backyard living

March 1 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Robinson says the colour palette for living/dining areas in the Arid design style embraces sandy earth tones. Picture from Caesarstone
Adam Robinson says the colour palette for living/dining areas in the Arid design style embraces sandy earth tones. Picture from Caesarstone

One could argue that it was during the pandemic when we truly discovered the real value of our outdoor areas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.