Times Past: March 1, 1984

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
March 1 2024 - 5:30am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1984.
The Tuggeranong Town Centre, which is familiar among many southside Canberrans today, had only just had its timetable for development set on this day in 1984.

IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

