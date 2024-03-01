Best mattress in a box Australia 2024

The convenience and innovation of the mattress-in-a-box have revolutionised the way Australians approach their bedding choices. Gone are the days of navigating bulky mattress purchases through narrow doorways and up staircases.



In 2024, the market is brimming with mattresses-in-a-box that deliver comfort, support and ease of setup, all rolled into a compact and convenient package. From high-tech Kloudcell Foam mattresses to hybrid mattresses, the diversity ensures there's a perfect match for every Australian.

This guide to the best mattress-in-a-box in Australia will help you make an informed decision from the comfort of your home. Whether you're a side sleeper, suffer from back pain, or simply looking to improve your sleep, join us as we unbox the top choices in 2024.

1 The Koala Soul Mate Mattress - Best Mattress-in-a-box in Australia

The Koala Soul Mate Mattress emerges as the #1 mattress-in-a-box for Australians in 2024, epitomising the pinnacle of luxury, comfort, and innovative sleep technology. As the flagship offering from Koala, a brand celebrated for setting industry benchmarks, the Soul Mate Mattress demonstrates an unparalleled commitment to enhancing sleep health through a carefully crafted design and a suite of unique features.

Central to its exceptional comfort is the incorporation of 33 per cent more Kloudcell Foam than found in standard Koala mattresses. This innovative foam provides a plush yet supportive embrace, perfectly contouring to the body's shape to deliver a soothing sleep experience.



Complementing this is the revolutionary Sensapole Phase Change Technology, an advanced feature that intelligently regulates temperature. By ensuring optimal warmth in winter and coolness in summer, it addresses seasonal sleep disturbances head-on, promising a restful slumber year-round.

The Soul Mate Mattress also boasts a 5-zone adaptive support spring system, meticulously engineered to offer targeted relief and support across key body areas. This system promotes proper spinal alignment and minimises pressure points, particularly benefiting those with back pain by ensuring even weight distribution and support where it's most needed.

Versatility is another hallmark of the Koala Soul Mate Mattress. It features a flippable double-sided Kloudcell comfort layer, giving you the freedom to choose between medium-firm and firm settings, catering to a broad spectrum of sleep preferences and styles. Additionally, the inclusion of a charcoal-infused antimicrobial transition layer, with ventilation holes for enhanced airflow and pressure relief, not only elevates comfort but also maintains the mattress' hygiene and odour-free condition over time.

For those who share a bed, the Zero Disturbance Tech is a game-changer, effectively isolating motion to prevent partner disturbances. This technology ensures that individual movements do not impact the other person's sleep, fostering a harmonious sleep environment for all.



Moreover, the mattress' resilient Edge Support system utilises high-density foam to bolster the mattress edges, maximising the usable sleep surface and ensuring stability and support up to the very edge.

The Koala Soul Mate Mattress is more than just a mattress; it's a comprehensive sleep solution designed with the Australian lifestyle in mind. By blending advanced materials, cutting-edge sleep technology, and thoughtful design, it stands as the best mattress-in-a-box for Australians seeking to enhance their sleep quality and overall wellbeing in 2024.

Pros:

The Kloudcell comfort layer offers unparalleled softness and support, effectively relieving pressure points for a restful sleep.

The Sensapole Cooling Cover ensures the mattress maintains a comfortable temperature throughout all seasons, enhancing sleep quality.

An antimicrobial charcoal-infused transition layer promotes airflow and facilitates full-body pressure relief, contributing to a cleaner, more comfortable sleeping environment.

Multi-layered ergonomic support zones are designed to support a healthier sleeping posture, alleviating pressure on critical areas such as shoulders, backs, hips, knees, and feet.

Cons:

The mattress is available only in Double, Queen, and King sizes, limiting options for those with smaller bed frames or requiring single or custom sizes.

Mattress specifications

Mattress Type: Kloudcell Foam

Firmness: Medium-Firm or Firm (Flippable Kloudcell Comfort Layer lets you switch)

Warranty: 10-Year Warranty

Trial period: 120 nights

Available sizes: Double, Queen, King

2 The Koala Plus Mattress

The Koala Plus Mattress emerges as the second-best mattress in a box for Australians, thanks to its exceptional blend of innovation, comfort, and support. Expanding upon the solid foundation provided by the original Koala Mattress, the Koala Plus introduces significant enhancements that distinguish it from conventional offerings in the market.



A standout feature is the incorporation of 33 per cent more Kloudcell Foam than its predecessor, delivering an unmatched level of comfort and support. This increased cushioning provides a soft, yet responsive feel, adeptly conforming to the body to alleviate pressure points and support where it's most needed.

A critical aspect of sleep quality, temperature regulation, is masterfully addressed with the Koala Plus mattress' advanced cooling CoolThread Technology. This feature promotes enhanced ventilation, ensuring sleepers remain cool and comfortable throughout the night, a must-have for the Australian climate.



The innovative Seasonal Topper, which can be flipped to accommodate changing temperatures, further underscores the mattress' adaptability, providing customised comfort that suits any season.

Moreover, the Koala Plus Mattress offers a flippable comfort layer, allowing users to toggle between medium-firm and firm settings. This versatility caters to a wide array of sleeping styles and preferences, affirming the mattress' position as a flexible option for a diverse Australian demographic.



Beyond comfort, the mattress is engineered with spinal health in mind, featuring five zones of superior support designed to foster optimal sleeping posture and evenly distribute weight, greatly benefiting individuals with sleep-related discomfort or pain.

The inclusion of Zero Disturbance Tech is another feature that sets the Koala Plus Mattress apart, particularly for couples. This technology ensures that movements from one side of the bed do not impact the other sleeper, promoting uninterrupted sleep for both individuals.

With its sophisticated blend of cutting-edge materials, cooling technology, customisable comfort, and targeted support, the Koala Plus Mattress solidifies its status as a leading contender in the Australian mattress market.

Pros:

The inclusion of advanced CoolThread technology ensures the mattress offers improved ventilation and enhanced airflow, keeping you cool throughout the night.

Kloudcell foam is utilised for its superior support, cooling properties, responsiveness, and durability, providing an optimal sleep experience.

A zip-off topper that can be flipped according to the season offers customizable comfort, adapting to your needs as temperatures change.

The comfort layer's versatility allows it to be flipped, transforming the mattress from medium-firm to firm, catering to various comfort preferences.

Designed with five support zones, the mattress promotes a healthier sleeping position by aligning your shoulders, hips, and feet, supporting spinal health.

Cons:

The mattress offers medium-firm to firm support levels; those who prefer a softer sleeping surface may find this mattress does not meet their comfort needs.

Mattress specifications

Mattress Type: Kloudcell Foam

Firmness: Medium-Firm or Firm (Flippable Kloudcell Comfort Layer lets you switch)

Warranty: 10-Year Warranty

Trial period: 120 nights

Available sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King

3 The Koala Mattress

The Koala Mattress is an exceptional choice for Australians seeking comfort, support, and innovation, at a more affordable price.



Central to its design is the innovative Kloudcell Foam, a proprietary blend renowned for striking the perfect balance between support and comfort. This foam is excellent at adapting to the contours of your body, offering targeted relief and support where it's most needed, all while maintaining a cool and comfortable sleeping environment throughout the night.

Adding to its allure, the Koala Mattress features a breathable TENCEL Lyocell Cover. This cover is not only soft to the touch but also excels in moisture absorption and release, ensuring the mattress surface remains dry and comfortable.



This is particularly beneficial during warmer nights, as it helps to create a sleep environment that is restful and free from the discomfort associated with overheating or excessive humidity.

Engineered with a 3-zone support system, the Koala Mattress is meticulously designed to align key areas of the body such as the shoulders, hips, and feet. This targeted support system promotes a healthier sleeping posture, evenly distributes weight across the mattress, and minimises pressure points, thereby reducing the likelihood of discomfort or restless nights.

A distinctive feature of the Koala Mattress is its flippable comfort layer, which provides users with the ability to customise the mattress' firmness according to their personal preference. Whether the preference is for a medium-firm or firm sleeping surface, this innovative feature ensures that users can find their ideal comfort and support balance.

For those prioritising cleanliness and hygiene, the Koala Mattress is equipped with antimicrobial protection. This additional safeguard helps to maintain the mattress' freshness, ensuring it remains clean and free from allergens and bacteria, thus contributing to a healthier sleep environment.

The inclusion of Zero Disturbance Tech makes the Koala Mattress perfect for couples. This technology effectively isolates movements to one side of the mattress, guaranteeing that both sleepers can enjoy a peaceful and uninterrupted night's sleep.

The Koala Mattress' combination of advanced materials, innovative design, and a keen focus on sleep health makes it a top choice for Australians. It delivers an exceptional sleep experience characterised by superior comfort, support, and lasting durability, making it a great option in the competitive mattress-in-a-box market.

Pros:

The Koala Mattress is more affordable than its counterparts, the Koala Plus and Koala Soul Mate mattresses, making it an excellent value proposition.

Uses Kloudcell Foam Technology, perfected over 8 years, to deliver an optimal blend of softness and supportive comfort.

Features a breathable TENCEL Lyocell Cover that encases the Flippable Comfort Layer, effectively absorbing and releasing moisture to maintain a dry and comfortable sleeping surface.

Incorporates Zero Disturbance technology, ensuring that movements from a partner do not interrupt your sleep.

Equipped with antimicrobial protection to prevent the growth of bacteria, mould, and mildew, contributing to a cleaner and healthier sleep environment.

Cons:

The mattress provides 3-zone support, which, while effective, does not offer the enhanced 5-zone support system found in the Koala Plus and Koala Soul Mate mattresses.

Mattress specifications

Mattress Type: Kloudcell Foam

Firmness: Medium-Firm or Firm (Flippable Kloudcell Comfort Layer lets you switch)

Warranty: 10-Year Warranty

Trial period: 120 nights

Available sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King

4 Emma Diamond II Mattress

The Emma Diamond II Mattress has quickly ascended to the top of the list for Australians in search of a mattress in a box. This mattress provides a comprehensive sleep solution that promises unparalleled comfort and a refreshingly cool sleeping experience.



At the heart of its appeal is the cutting-edge temperature regulation technology that sets the Emma Diamond II apart from its competitors. This feature actively combats heat throughout the night, ensuring that sleepers remain cool, comfortable, and moisture-free, eliminating the common problem of waking up feeling overheated and uncomfortable.

Beyond its remarkable cooling properties, the Emma Diamond II Mattress boasts a meticulously engineered 7-zone support system. This innovative design caters to the body's diverse needs by offering varying levels of firmness across different areas, thus ensuring personalised support that's tailored to the sleeper's unique body shape and preferred sleeping position.



Whether providing enhanced cushioning for side sleepers' hips and shoulders or bolstering support for back sleepers' spinal areas, the mattress effortlessly adjusts to fulfil individual comfort requirements.

The advanced temperature management capabilities combined with the mattress' tailored support system elevates the Emma Diamond II beyond mere functionality. It transforms sleep into a rejuvenating experience, focusing on optimising sleep quality to ensure that each morning, sleepers awake revitalised and prepared to face the day's challenges.

Pros:

The inclusion of Advanced ThermoSync Technology in the mattress ensures optimal temperature regulation, keeping you cool throughout the entire night.

Designed with 7 different zones, the mattress adjusts to your unique body shape, offering personalised support where it's needed most.

The UltraDry Cover enhances the sleeping experience with its soft, breathable material that's also removable and washable for easy maintenance.

A medium-soft firmness level provides the perfect balance between softness and support, catering to those who seek comfort without sacrificing spinal alignment.

Cons:

Those who prefer a firmer sleeping surface may find this mattress unsuitable, as it's designed with a medium-soft firmness in mind.

The foam's slow responsiveness might be a drawback for some, as it takes time to return to its original shape after being laid in, potentially affecting movement and comfort during sleep.

Mattress specifications

Mattress Type: Foam

Firmness: Medium-Soft

Warranty: 10-Year Warranty

Trial period: 100 nights

Available sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King

5 Noa Mattress

The Noa Mattress has emerged as a standout in the Australian mattress market, distinguished by its luxurious design and cutting-edge materials that promise an unparalleled sleeping experience. Leading its array of impressive features is the hand-tufted, breathable Tencel pillow-top, which not only elevates the level of plush comfort but also incorporates antibacterial and hypoallergenic properties. This ensures that the mattress remains a sanctuary of cleanliness and comfort. The natural Tencel cover's ultra-breathability and exceptional softness further contribute to a consistently clean and inviting sleep environment, night after night.

Hand-tufting across the pillow-top accomplishes more than just aesthetic appeal; it significantly reduces body impressions and prevents cover wrinkles over time, all while maintaining the mattress' structural integrity and comfort for years to come.

Beneath this luxurious top layer, the Noa Mattress unveils its cooling technology. An open-cell latex layer provides unmatched bounce, breathability, and comfort, making it especially suited for individuals with sensitivities, thanks to its hypoallergenic properties. This layer ensures sleepers enjoy a cool, cloud-like comfort that envelops the body while promoting continuous airflow to dissipate heat throughout the night.

Further enhancing its cooling effect is a layer of cooling gel memory foam, meticulously engineered for optimal pressure relief. This foam contours and cushions the body's pressure points, effectively drawing away heat and ensuring a comfortably cool sleeping experience.

The Noa Mattress also addresses the issue of partner disturbance with its adaptive transition foam layer, offering superior motion isolation that localises movement. This ensures that individuals can sleep soundly, undisturbed by their partner's movements. Supporting this feature is a foundation of premium pocket springs, encased in highly permeable mesh material. These springs, made from thick-gauge steel, not only provide dynamic bounce and long-lasting durability but also enhance the mattress' overall breathability and structural support, particularly benefiting the back, shoulders, and hips.

Pros:

The ultra-breathable and soft Tencel cover enhances the sleep experience with its antibacterial and hypoallergenic properties, ensuring a clean and healthy sleeping environment.

The latex layer contributes bounce, breathability, and unparalleled comfort, adapting effortlessly to the sleeper's body for a cloud-like feel.

Gel-infused cooling memory foam is expertly designed for significant pressure relief, contouring to the body's shape while effectively dissipating heat for a cool night's sleep.

Pocket springs provide a subtle bounce, effectively minimise motion transfer between partners, and optimise airflow within the mattress, contributing to its overall support and temperature regulation.

Cons:

The mattress is firm, not suitable for those who seek a plush, softer sleeping surface.

Mattress specifications

Mattress Type: Hybrid Springs + Foam

Firmness: Firm

Warranty: 15-Year Warranty

Trial period: 120 nights

Available sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King

What to consider before buying a mattress in a box

Before purchasing a mattress in a box, several key factors should be taken into account to ensure you make the best decision for your needs. Here's what to consider:

Sleeping Position: Understand your predominant sleeping position (side, back, stomach, or combination) as this influences the firmness level you should look for. Each position has different support and comfort needs.

Mattress Firmness: Firmness is a critical factor that affects comfort and support. Your weight, personal preference, and sleeping position will determine the ideal firmness level for you.

Material and Composition: Mattresses in a box come in various materials such as memory foam, latex, hybrid (combining foam and springs), and more. Each material offers different benefits, like cooling properties, motion isolation, and pressure relief.

Temperature Regulation: If you tend to sleep hot, look for a mattress with cooling technologies (e.g., gel-infused memory foam, latex, or mattresses with a breathable cover) to ensure a comfortable sleep temperature.

Size and Thickness: Consider the size of your bed frame to choose the correct mattress size. Thickness can also impact comfort and support, especially for heavier individuals.

Trial Period and Return Policy: Many companies offer a trial period, allowing you to test the mattress in your home. Understanding the return policy is crucial in case the mattress doesn't meet your expectations.

Warranty: A good warranty can protect your investment, covering manufacturing defects or significant sagging. Look for warranties of at least 10 years for peace of mind.

Price: Determine your budget, but also consider value for money. The cheapest option may not always offer the best sleep quality or durability.

Taking the time to consider these factors can help you find a mattress in a box that provides the perfect balance of comfort, support, and value, leading to better sleep quality and overall well-being.

What types of mattresses come in a box?

Mattresses in a box have become increasingly popular due to their convenience, quality, and innovative designs. Various types of mattresses are available in this format, catering to a wide range of preferences and sleep needs:

Kloudcell Mattresses: Featuring a proprietary foam technology developed by Featuring a proprietary foam technology developed by Koala , Kloudcell mattresses are at the forefront of innovation in the mattress industry. This open-cell foam is specifically engineered to strike the perfect balance between comfort and support. Unlike traditional memory foam and latex options, Kloudcell offers unmatched breathability and responsiveness, catering to those in search of a mattress that provides both a responsive and soft feel. Its superior support and cooling properties, coupled with impressive durability, make Kloudcell mattresses a standout choice. Moreover, their ability to isolate motion effectively minimizes disturbances caused by partner movements, ensuring a peaceful night's sleep for all.

Memory Foam Mattresses: Known for their pressure-relieving properties, memory foam mattresses conform to the body's shape, providing excellent support and comfort. They are great at isolating motion, making them ideal for couples.

Latex Mattresses: Latex mattresses offer a more responsive feel than memory foam and are appreciated for their natural cooling properties, durability, and eco-friendliness. They can be made from natural, synthetic, or blended latex.

Hybrid Mattresses: Combining the best of both worlds, hybrid mattresses feature layers of foam (memory foam or latex) atop an innerspring coil system. This design offers the comfort and pressure relief of foam with the bounce and support of traditional springs.

Innerspring Mattresses: While less common in a box due to their construction, modern innerspring mattresses can also be compressed and rolled. They typically have a coil spring base layer for support, topped with foam or fiberfill for comfort.

Gel-Infused Foam Mattresses: These are memory foam or polyfoam mattresses infused with gel particles to enhance cooling. Gel-infused mattresses are designed to regulate temperature more effectively, addressing the heat retention issue commonly associated with traditional memory foam.

Polyfoam Mattresses: Polyurethane foam mattresses, or polyfoam, are often more affordable than memory foam or latex options. They offer decent support and comfort but lack the longevity and contouring properties of higher-density foams.

Conclusion

While reviewing the best mattresses in a box in Australia for 2024, it's clear that consumers are spoiled for choice with options that cater to every preference and need. Whether it's the innovative Kloudcell mattresses by Koala, the refreshing coolness of gel-infused memory foam, or the versatile support of hybrid designs, each mattress offers a unique path to a restful night's sleep. The convenience of having such quality delivered to your doorstep further underscores the appeal of these modern sleep solutions.