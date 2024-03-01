6 Best VPNs in Australia to protect your online privacy

We live in an era of data mining and untrustworthy IPs. The best way to protect your privacy is by using a high-quality Virtual Private Network (VPN). This helps ensure your personal information remains personal while enjoying a cleaner, healthier internet. But with so many options out there, it can be difficult for a first-time VPN user to know where to start. So, let's dive into the best VPNs for Australians to make that journey just a little easier.

These are our top four picks for the best VPN in Australia that we've tested:

NordVPN - Best overall VPN for Australia SurfShark - Affordable VPN Proton VPN - Free VPN in Australia ExpressVPN - Best for Beginners

Our full picks for the best Australian VPNs

NordVPN might just be the most popular VPN among Aussies - and there's a reason for that. The long-running service has been active for over a decade. They are a jack-of-all-trades product, boasting a comprehensive list of features and versatility that will suit most users. For starters, the VPN is available on nearly every internet-compatible device you can conceive - from Windows/Mac computers, smartphones, android TVs, and more. In addition, new customers can get a 67% off + 3-month VPN coupon with every 2-year plan bought with their current promotion.

You can connect to 6,000 servers from over 60 countries across the globe, including all the big hitters (Australia, Japan, the United States, and so on). And for those wanting to get around geo-blocking on streaming services and the like, NordVPN performs well here. It's super easy to switch between nations and access different video libraries that are otherwise limited. And the speeds are nothing to sneeze at, although if you're using an international server there probably will be a slight drop in efficiency. A 15-30 per cent drop in Mbps should be expected.

I found that connecting to Southeast Asian servers had very little lag, but locations like the United States or England were noticeably slower. But even using our fairly substandard Aussie internet (thanks NBN), you should have no problem streaming 1080p videos without any buffering. If you're worried about setting up a VPN and all the complex jargon that comes with it - fear not. NordVPN has 24/7 customer support through live chat or email, so you can easily sort out any issues you encounter.

Pricing

NordVPN Standard will set you back a hefty $20 a month (for the standard plan) when billed monthly. Locking into a one-year contract reduces the price to $7.60 a month (one year). Two-year contracts work out to $6.15 a month.

These contracts must be paid in full, rather than monthly. There are also higher-tier plans that provide additional features.

Security

Privacy nerds love NordVPN. The product's attention to detail is second to none in the industry, and Nord is renowned for providing excellent security. As is the standard for this VPN, it comes with impressive customisation options, so those with particular security requirements can choose encryption methods and protocols (for example, you can flick between WireGuard, Double VPN or even P2P servers).

NordVPN has been around for a long time and has only experienced minor security issues - in 2018 one of their servers was compromised, but the problem was quickly resolved and has not recurred since.

Security features include:

AES-256 encryption

Kill Switch feature shuts off the internet if VPN drops

Dark Web Monitor scans for data breaches

Onion over VPN (Connect to VPN then Tor)

Double VPN

No log collection

Pros:

One of the fastest VPNs available, excellent for accessing geo-blocked video content

Terrific privacy and security, with top-tier customisation for experienced users

Dedicated Australian servers make it great for those travelling overseas

Its suite of features also protects you from data breaches, malware, and trackers

Cons:

NordVPN is a premium product and is billed like one. You can find much cheaper alternatives if budget is an issue

Many customers have complained that it's extremely difficult to cancel a subscription

Some users suggest NordVPN IPs have been flagged, limiting access to services while using that specific address

SurfShark are the new kids on the block, but their stature among the community belies their youth. The product has been around since 2018 and presents as a good affordable choice. If you're after a VPN that'll protect you no matter how you're connecting to the internet, SurfShark might be the best option. Moreover, they currently have a 79% OFF + 2 months free promotion.

SurfShark's unique selling point is its "unlimited devices" policy. That means you can connect as many devices as you want to a server, without having to fiddle around with disconnecting excess hardware. This makes it perfect for adults looking to protect their families - as SurfShark works perfectly with iPads, Xbox, Playstations, baby monitors, and more.

The basic SurfShark VPN has servers in over 100 countries, making it a powerful tool for streaming geo-restricted content. It doesn't quite have the same depth of international servers as its older sibling NordVPN, with about 3,200 available, but that's more than enough for 99 per cent of use cases.

Speeds on SurfShark are comparable to most other premium VPNs, although its Aussie servers aren't quite as good as some alternatives. However, I discovered that SurfShark is a terrific option for accessing European content, boasting speeds comparable to or sometimes even faster than that of my local server in Melbourne. This makes it a great option for unlocking the swathe of unique content on US or UK streaming sites.

Using a VPN on certain servers even reduced the ping by nearly 50 per cent, making it a valuable choice for international gaming - although it might take a bit of fiddling to find the most appropriate servers to use. Moreover, customer service is quite responsive and available through live chat or a ticket request 24/7.

Pricing

Like most VPNs, there is value to be had when locking in for multiple years - SurfShark is one of the cheapest options available to Aussies to keep your personal and business information safe. Here are the pricing plans on Surfshark:

The base SurfShark VPN comes in at $16.99 a month. An annual payment of ~$60 reduces the monthly costs to $4.59. Paying for two years upfront ($87.25) works out to about $3.49 a month.

Run a small business? Check out the best accounting software in Australia to manage your expenditures that is compatible with VPNs listed herein.

Security

SurfShark has all the basic security features you'd want from a top-tier VPN:

No-logs policy (although SurfShark holds onto data for 15 minutes before deletion, which may raise a red flag for some privacy-conscious users)

Private DNS on each available server

Kill Switch

AES-256-GCM encryption

WireGuard security protocols

Camouflage mode so your ISP does not know you're using a VPN

SurfShark also offers premium security features available to higher-cost subscriptions, including Antivirus software, an alternative ID generator, password breach alerts and an ad-free web browser.

Pros

Unlimited simultaneous connections, excellent for families

Excellent security measures and features

Quite competitive speeds, especially for the US and Europe

Access to 100+ countries

Very competitive prices for basic VPN access

Cons:

Additional privacy features are hidden behind a paywall

Some customers have noted issues with the company's no-logs policy

Not quite as many servers as some competitors

The hyper-security conscious will love Proton VPN. The Swiss-based company was founded a decade ago and is one of the only free VPNs that don't sell your data. The free VPN is a great option for beginners who just want to protect their data and get a taste of using a VPN service. It only supports one device but comes with no ads, no logs, and no microtransactions or trial periods.

Free servers can be found in the Netherlands, Japan, Romania, Poland, and the United States and it's very intuitive to use - you just click "connect to fastest server" and you're away. I found that the Japanese server is awesome for Australians, but IPs in the US perform a little slowly for my tastes.

If you're an Aussie travelling abroad, or you just need a more flexible VPN, then it's worth considering the premium Proton plan. It comes with a basket of additional options - 24/7 live chat, access to 3,000+ VPN servers, and a VPN accelerator for lightning-fast speeds. You can easily watch live streams in high quality without any buffering, which is what many look for in their VPNs. Interestingly, some tests have suggested that Proton VPN performs better on Windows compared to macOS. While the difference in speed is likely unnoticeable, it is worth considering.

Pricing

Proton VPN's free subscription is a great option for those just getting their feet wet in the VPN game. However, those who take their privacy seriously should consider the premium plans, which are priced similarly to other products on this list:

Monthly (~$16.50 per month)

One year upfront (~$10 per month)

Two years upfront (~$8.27 a month)

Security

There are two main reasons that customers love Proton. It offers a completely free VPN, and perhaps more importantly, it boasts perhaps the best security features on this list. Let's just roll through some of the impressive features:

Proton Secure Core means that they could only track you back to a decentralised Secure Core server. Essentially, every time you use Proton, your traffic is funelled through multiple servers without any impact on speeds

IP masking and a no-logs policy

Swiss privacy laws are some of the strongest in the world

Tor over VPN

AES-256 and ChaCha20 encryption

Port forwarding, split tunneling and WireGuard security protocols

Pros

Excellent for the hyper-privacy-conscious internet user

One of the best free VPNs on the market

Based in Switzerland, which has stringent privacy regulations

Decent speeds despite slightly smaller number of servers than some competitors

Great customer support for paying customers (they are also active on communities like Reddit)

Cons

Free VPN doesn't have a heap of servers available

Not compatible with consoles like Xbox or PlayStation

ExpressVPN is a popular choice among Aussies needing an all-rounder VPN. The application is plug-and-play, making it an easy option for beginners who don't want to fiddle with advanced settings or complex user interfaces.

Those who aren't native English speakers will love ExpressVPN, as it offers Multilingual support. Express fulfills all the basics you'd look for in a VPN - 3,000+ servers from over 100 countries, excellent access to geo-restricted streaming platforms and seven speedy Australian servers. Its great performance in Australia makes it terrific for accessing an exclusive platform like Kayo while travelling or on an international work trip.

According to a collation of published speed tests, ExpressVPN is a top performer among premium VPNs. Its download speeds are comparable to that of NordVPN (each boasting 86 Mbps on a 1000 Mbps connection), meaning streaming and gaming are seamless when using the fastest servers.

Pricing

Monthly, ExpressVPN is priced similarly to most other top-tier VPNs:

Monthly subscription (~$19.85 per month)

Six-month subscription (~$15.30 per month)

Twelve-month subscription (~$12.75 per month)

However, without the added value of a two-year contract, ExpressVPN ends up being significantly more expensive for those willing to commit to a product for the long term.

Security

ExpressVPN is an excellent option for those with an eye for security and privacy.

No-log policy

Additional security features include a password manager, tracker blocker and ad blocker

TrustedServer technology, meaning data is never written to a hard drive

Kill Switch

AES-256 encryption

Lightway security protocol (although there are five different protocols to choose from)

VPN split tunnelling

Pros

Superb reputation for privacy, security and customer support

Top-of-the-line security protocols leading to fast upload/download speeds

Several high-speed Australian servers in five cities

Support for basically every internet-compatible device you can think of

24/7 live customer support

Cons

A little more expensive than competitors

You can only connect eight devices simultaneously

CyberGhost's VPN servers are race car fast. The Romanian company has been around for over a decade, and in that time refined its product to deliver some of the most impressive upload/download rates of any VPN available to Aussies.

CyberGhost ticks a lot of boxes for the average VPN user. They boast a huge number of servers - 9,000+ - residing in 90+ countries. There are 200+ in Australia alone (although only Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney are represented), so if you just want to access your everyday Aussie content with better privacy and great speeds, CyberGhost is a terrific option.

CyberGhost's speeds can't be overstated. Using it within Australia is seamless, making it excellent for streaming the AFL or NFL while travelling abroad. However international servers are where it shines, with some speed tests showing that CyberGhost almost doubles that of its competitors. For streaming geo-locked content, CyberGhost is a clear standout in its category.

However, it's worth noting that some customers have suggested the VPN is often outperformed when it comes to torrenting tasks, despite the blazing speeds. The VPN supports the use of up to seven devices simultaneously, which should be more than enough for most people.

Pricing

CyberGhost is on the more expensive side of things, and on par with other premium VPN products. There are three payment options:

Monthly ($18.79 per month) Six months upfront ($10.45 per month) Two years upfront with two months free ($3.27 a month)

Like almost all other VPNs, it is extremely cost-efficient to buy into a multi-year contract, although the free trial is only available for 24 hours on computers.

Security

CyberGhost VPN is a strong performer in the security category. All data is encrypted with 256-bit AES, and the company employs a strict no-logs policy. Their last independent audit was in September 2022, performed by Deloitte.

Customers can choose between a dedicated and shared IP address

Security protocols include WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2

KillSwitch

DNS and Wi-Fi leak protection

Split Tunnelling

Pros

CyberGhost is constantly working to address past flaws. For example, they have added a free trial, split tunneling and released an official audit report over the past few years

Renowned as one of the fastest VPNs available to Aussies

Excellent for sports streaming, with dedicated servers

Flawless security track record

24/7 customer support via live chat

Very competitive pricing for longer contracts

Cons

A max of seven devices means CyberGhost isn't ideal for small businesses

Although our speed tests were great, some others online have demonstrated average results - especially for torrenting

IPVanish is a solid performer in all metrics, making it one of the more widely used VPNs in Australia. The product has been in action for over a decade, and in that time has built an excellent reputation among the tech community.

IPVanish doesn't have the same breadth of servers as some others on this list - supporting 2,200 from around 75 countries. However, this should still be more than enough for most users. The product comes with specialised P2P servers for frequent torrent users, making securely downloading and sharing large files a breeze.

IPVanish is renowned for its multi-device compatibility, with premium subscribers able to apply the VPN to unlimited smart devices. Perhaps its most powerful pairing is with Amazon's Firestick, where users can download the IPVanish app and apply it to all of their streaming services. With terrific speeds, this allows buffer-free access to geo-locked content from the comfort of your couch.

Pricing

IPVanish is reasonably priced considering its range of benefits and security features:

Monthly subscription (~$19.85 per month)

Yearly subscription (~$6.60 per month)

Two-year subscription (~$5 per month)

Security

You won't go wrong with IPVanish's security features, which are comprehensive enough to just plug and play but offer some customisation too.

WireGuard security protocol (alongside OpenVPN, IPSec and IKEv2)

No logs policy, which has been independently audited

AES-256 encryption

DNS Leak protection

Kill Switch

Pros

A decade-long reputation of security without any major privacy breaches

Excellent 24/7 customer support available

Can be used on unlimited devices

Excellent integration with smart TVs

User-friendly

Cons

Fewer servers than some competitors

No Chinese access

Here's what you need to consider when choosing a VPN

Whether you're choosing your very first VPN or wanting to switch providers, there are several important factors to consider. Each customer will have their own unique browsing needs to weigh up before making a decision. Some common areas to think about include

Security and privacy: This is the big ticket item. There's not much point in using a VPN if it can be breached - or worse, if the provider is willing to sell your data. Some VPNs even keep a log of your browsing history, which most will want to avoid. Encryption methods, past performance, and overall reliability are all vital considerations when choosing a VPN. This is particularly important for your home when you have multiple devices connected such as your PC, laptop, tablet, etc..

Flexibility. Many people use a VPN to get around geo-blocking on streaming sites like Netflix or Amazon. The best VPNs provide a seamless connection to international servers without a hassle. Premium VPNs also support multiple simultaneous connections to different servers, so you can protect your PC, phone, and even some other smart devices.

Connection speeds. There's nothing more frustrating than a video stream that keeps buffering. A good VPN should feel as fast as - if not even faster - than a regular internet connection.

Customer support. Sometimes using a VPN can throw up unexpected problems. Ensuring the company offers reputable customer support (24/7 live chat is always a tick) is vital. Check review sites like Productreview and Trustpilot to see what past users have to say.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there free VPNs In Australia?

Yes, Proton VPN offers a decent-quality VPN for Aussies unwilling to part with money to protect their private internet activity. However, the features of this service are limited, while most other free VPNs sell your data - the opposite of what a VPN user wants. Those wanting serious flexibility and extra security should strongly consider paying for a premium product.

Is it legal to use a VPN in Australia?

Yes, it is perfectly legal to use a VPN in Australia. However, performing illegal activities online while using a VPN is not. Accessing blocked services may result in your VPN account being suspended.

Can I use streaming platforms with a VPN?

As a rule, accessing geo-locked content is frowned upon by streaming providers like Netflix. They often have measures in place to prevent users from accessing international titles. However, those who are abroad and wish to access an Australian catalogue, for example, can do so using all of the VPNs on this list. Most modern VPNs have no problems bypassing such restrictions.

Will a VPN slow my internet speed?

Using a VPN is typically associated with a slight drop in download/upload speeds, but for regular users on their recommended server, this will be unnoticeable. However, when manually selecting international servers the slowdown might be a little more significant.