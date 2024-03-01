6 Best VPNs in Australia to protect your online privacy

This story may include affiliate links with our partner ENTR Media who may be provided with compensation if you click through.
We live in an era of data mining and untrustworthy IPs. The best way to protect your privacy is by using a high-quality Virtual Private Network (VPN). This helps ensure your personal information remains personal while enjoying a cleaner, healthier internet. But with so many options out there, it can be difficult for a first-time VPN user to know where to start. So, let's dive into the best VPNs for Australians to make that journey just a little easier.
These are our top four picks for the best VPN in Australia that we've tested:
NordVPN might just be the most popular VPN among Aussies - and there's a reason for that. The long-running service has been active for over a decade. They are a jack-of-all-trades product, boasting a comprehensive list of features and versatility that will suit most users. For starters, the VPN is available on nearly every internet-compatible device you can conceive - from Windows/Mac computers, smartphones, android TVs, and more. In addition, new customers can get a 67% off + 3-month VPN coupon with every 2-year plan bought with their current promotion.
You can connect to 6,000 servers from over 60 countries across the globe, including all the big hitters (Australia, Japan, the United States, and so on). And for those wanting to get around geo-blocking on streaming services and the like, NordVPN performs well here. It's super easy to switch between nations and access different video libraries that are otherwise limited. And the speeds are nothing to sneeze at, although if you're using an international server there probably will be a slight drop in efficiency. A 15-30 per cent drop in Mbps should be expected.
I found that connecting to Southeast Asian servers had very little lag, but locations like the United States or England were noticeably slower. But even using our fairly substandard Aussie internet (thanks NBN), you should have no problem streaming 1080p videos without any buffering. If you're worried about setting up a VPN and all the complex jargon that comes with it - fear not. NordVPN has 24/7 customer support through live chat or email, so you can easily sort out any issues you encounter.
These contracts must be paid in full, rather than monthly. There are also higher-tier plans that provide additional features.
Privacy nerds love NordVPN. The product's attention to detail is second to none in the industry, and Nord is renowned for providing excellent security. As is the standard for this VPN, it comes with impressive customisation options, so those with particular security requirements can choose encryption methods and protocols (for example, you can flick between WireGuard, Double VPN or even P2P servers).
NordVPN has been around for a long time and has only experienced minor security issues - in 2018 one of their servers was compromised, but the problem was quickly resolved and has not recurred since.
Security features include:
SurfShark are the new kids on the block, but their stature among the community belies their youth. The product has been around since 2018 and presents as a good affordable choice. If you're after a VPN that'll protect you no matter how you're connecting to the internet, SurfShark might be the best option. Moreover, they currently have a 79% OFF + 2 months free promotion.
SurfShark's unique selling point is its "unlimited devices" policy. That means you can connect as many devices as you want to a server, without having to fiddle around with disconnecting excess hardware. This makes it perfect for adults looking to protect their families - as SurfShark works perfectly with iPads, Xbox, Playstations, baby monitors, and more.
The basic SurfShark VPN has servers in over 100 countries, making it a powerful tool for streaming geo-restricted content. It doesn't quite have the same depth of international servers as its older sibling NordVPN, with about 3,200 available, but that's more than enough for 99 per cent of use cases.
Speeds on SurfShark are comparable to most other premium VPNs, although its Aussie servers aren't quite as good as some alternatives. However, I discovered that SurfShark is a terrific option for accessing European content, boasting speeds comparable to or sometimes even faster than that of my local server in Melbourne. This makes it a great option for unlocking the swathe of unique content on US or UK streaming sites.
Using a VPN on certain servers even reduced the ping by nearly 50 per cent, making it a valuable choice for international gaming - although it might take a bit of fiddling to find the most appropriate servers to use. Moreover, customer service is quite responsive and available through live chat or a ticket request 24/7.
Like most VPNs, there is value to be had when locking in for multiple years - SurfShark is one of the cheapest options available to Aussies to keep your personal and business information safe. Here are the pricing plans on Surfshark:
SurfShark has all the basic security features you'd want from a top-tier VPN:
SurfShark also offers premium security features available to higher-cost subscriptions, including Antivirus software, an alternative ID generator, password breach alerts and an ad-free web browser.
The hyper-security conscious will love Proton VPN. The Swiss-based company was founded a decade ago and is one of the only free VPNs that don't sell your data. The free VPN is a great option for beginners who just want to protect their data and get a taste of using a VPN service. It only supports one device but comes with no ads, no logs, and no microtransactions or trial periods.
Free servers can be found in the Netherlands, Japan, Romania, Poland, and the United States and it's very intuitive to use - you just click "connect to fastest server" and you're away. I found that the Japanese server is awesome for Australians, but IPs in the US perform a little slowly for my tastes.
If you're an Aussie travelling abroad, or you just need a more flexible VPN, then it's worth considering the premium Proton plan. It comes with a basket of additional options - 24/7 live chat, access to 3,000+ VPN servers, and a VPN accelerator for lightning-fast speeds. You can easily watch live streams in high quality without any buffering, which is what many look for in their VPNs. Interestingly, some tests have suggested that Proton VPN performs better on Windows compared to macOS. While the difference in speed is likely unnoticeable, it is worth considering.
Proton VPN's free subscription is a great option for those just getting their feet wet in the VPN game. However, those who take their privacy seriously should consider the premium plans, which are priced similarly to other products on this list:
There are two main reasons that customers love Proton. It offers a completely free VPN, and perhaps more importantly, it boasts perhaps the best security features on this list. Let's just roll through some of the impressive features:
ExpressVPN is a popular choice among Aussies needing an all-rounder VPN. The application is plug-and-play, making it an easy option for beginners who don't want to fiddle with advanced settings or complex user interfaces.
Those who aren't native English speakers will love ExpressVPN, as it offers Multilingual support. Express fulfills all the basics you'd look for in a VPN - 3,000+ servers from over 100 countries, excellent access to geo-restricted streaming platforms and seven speedy Australian servers. Its great performance in Australia makes it terrific for accessing an exclusive platform like Kayo while travelling or on an international work trip.
According to a collation of published speed tests, ExpressVPN is a top performer among premium VPNs. Its download speeds are comparable to that of NordVPN (each boasting 86 Mbps on a 1000 Mbps connection), meaning streaming and gaming are seamless when using the fastest servers.
However, without the added value of a two-year contract, ExpressVPN ends up being significantly more expensive for those willing to commit to a product for the long term.
ExpressVPN is an excellent option for those with an eye for security and privacy.
CyberGhost's VPN servers are race car fast. The Romanian company has been around for over a decade, and in that time refined its product to deliver some of the most impressive upload/download rates of any VPN available to Aussies.
CyberGhost ticks a lot of boxes for the average VPN user. They boast a huge number of servers - 9,000+ - residing in 90+ countries. There are 200+ in Australia alone (although only Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney are represented), so if you just want to access your everyday Aussie content with better privacy and great speeds, CyberGhost is a terrific option.
CyberGhost's speeds can't be overstated. Using it within Australia is seamless, making it excellent for streaming the AFL or NFL while travelling abroad. However international servers are where it shines, with some speed tests showing that CyberGhost almost doubles that of its competitors. For streaming geo-locked content, CyberGhost is a clear standout in its category.
However, it's worth noting that some customers have suggested the VPN is often outperformed when it comes to torrenting tasks, despite the blazing speeds. The VPN supports the use of up to seven devices simultaneously, which should be more than enough for most people.
CyberGhost is on the more expensive side of things, and on par with other premium VPN products. There are three payment options:
Like almost all other VPNs, it is extremely cost-efficient to buy into a multi-year contract, although the free trial is only available for 24 hours on computers.
CyberGhost VPN is a strong performer in the security category. All data is encrypted with 256-bit AES, and the company employs a strict no-logs policy. Their last independent audit was in September 2022, performed by Deloitte.
IPVanish is a solid performer in all metrics, making it one of the more widely used VPNs in Australia. The product has been in action for over a decade, and in that time has built an excellent reputation among the tech community.
IPVanish doesn't have the same breadth of servers as some others on this list - supporting 2,200 from around 75 countries. However, this should still be more than enough for most users. The product comes with specialised P2P servers for frequent torrent users, making securely downloading and sharing large files a breeze.
IPVanish is renowned for its multi-device compatibility, with premium subscribers able to apply the VPN to unlimited smart devices. Perhaps its most powerful pairing is with Amazon's Firestick, where users can download the IPVanish app and apply it to all of their streaming services. With terrific speeds, this allows buffer-free access to geo-locked content from the comfort of your couch.
IPVanish is reasonably priced considering its range of benefits and security features:
You won't go wrong with IPVanish's security features, which are comprehensive enough to just plug and play but offer some customisation too.
Here's what you need to consider when choosing a VPN
Whether you're choosing your very first VPN or wanting to switch providers, there are several important factors to consider. Each customer will have their own unique browsing needs to weigh up before making a decision. Some common areas to think about include
Security and privacy: This is the big ticket item. There's not much point in using a VPN if it can be breached - or worse, if the provider is willing to sell your data. Some VPNs even keep a log of your browsing history, which most will want to avoid. Encryption methods, past performance, and overall reliability are all vital considerations when choosing a VPN. This is particularly important for your home when you have multiple devices connected such as your PC, laptop, tablet, etc..
Flexibility. Many people use a VPN to get around geo-blocking on streaming sites like Netflix or Amazon. The best VPNs provide a seamless connection to international servers without a hassle. Premium VPNs also support multiple simultaneous connections to different servers, so you can protect your PC, phone, and even some other smart devices.
Connection speeds. There's nothing more frustrating than a video stream that keeps buffering. A good VPN should feel as fast as - if not even faster - than a regular internet connection.
Customer support. Sometimes using a VPN can throw up unexpected problems. Ensuring the company offers reputable customer support (24/7 live chat is always a tick) is vital. Check review sites like Productreview and Trustpilot to see what past users have to say.
Yes, Proton VPN offers a decent-quality VPN for Aussies unwilling to part with money to protect their private internet activity. However, the features of this service are limited, while most other free VPNs sell your data - the opposite of what a VPN user wants. Those wanting serious flexibility and extra security should strongly consider paying for a premium product.
Yes, it is perfectly legal to use a VPN in Australia. However, performing illegal activities online while using a VPN is not. Accessing blocked services may result in your VPN account being suspended.
As a rule, accessing geo-locked content is frowned upon by streaming providers like Netflix. They often have measures in place to prevent users from accessing international titles. However, those who are abroad and wish to access an Australian catalogue, for example, can do so using all of the VPNs on this list. Most modern VPNs have no problems bypassing such restrictions.
Using a VPN is typically associated with a slight drop in download/upload speeds, but for regular users on their recommended server, this will be unnoticeable. However, when manually selecting international servers the slowdown might be a little more significant.
.