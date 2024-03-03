The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Comment

C'mon 18- to 35-year-olds, let's step up and save a life!

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated March 4 2024 - 6:58am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you asked many 18- to 35-year-olds about their knowledge around blood stem cell, or bone marrow, transplants they would likely say "not much".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.