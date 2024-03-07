Businesses must set gender equality targets to win govt contracts

Large companies that want to win federal government contracts will have to commit to and make progress on gender equality targets, the Finance Minister says.
Katy Gallagher indicated the change to procurement rules in her first National Press Club address on Thursday.
Senator Gallagher, also the Minister for Women and the Public Service, earlier in the day announced the government would begin paying super on its parental leave payments from 2025.
The new procurement rules will mean businesses with more than 500 employees must set and progress targets to improve gender equality in their workplaces, in order to be in the running for government contracts.
Senator Gallagher said the government spends $70 billion on procuring goods and services each year and would "use its purchasing power to better support gender equality outcomes".
"These targets will focus on the gender makeup of their boards and the workforce; equal pay; flexible working arrangements; workplace consultation on gender equality; and efforts to prevent and address sexual harassment," Senator Gallagher said in her address.
"Not only will businesses have to set targets, but they will also have to show progress towards them.
"[The Workplace Gender Equality Agency] is consulting on those targets now."
The details of the new rule are not yet clear - including timelines for progress, and whether companies would be penalised if they failed to show change.
Senator Gallagher did say companies would be expected to achieve targets they set.
"My experience is, companies work with us, they want government work ... and so this, I think, puts more responsibilities on them," she said.
"But I don't think it's one that they will ... shrug or walk away from."
She also said the rule change would be a carrot, not a stick, when it came to encouraging companies to work towards gender equality.
"It's a carrot and, and there's a rule in place already," Senator Gallagher said.
"This is sort of enhancing that rule about, you know, working with companies to sort of mark out a pathway or a plan forward.
"So I see it as a carrot."
