Australia's 'diplomatic deficit' harms our global presence

When analysing the bricks and mortar of Australian diplomacy, it's clear Canberra has opted for depth rather than breadth. Its overseas network is most concentrated in Asia (38 posts), with a particular focus on South-East Asia (17), followed by Europe (30). After scaling up in its immediate region over the last decade, Australia also has the largest diplomatic presence of any power in the Pacific Islands, with at least one post in every Pacific Islands Forum member country.