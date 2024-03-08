'I don't believe it's a sin-binning offence': Boost for Raiders as stars avoid suspension

Two Canberra Raiders stars have avoided suspension with the NRL match review committee offering the pair fines instead.
Both Hudson Young and Emre Guler face only financial sanctions for their first-half incidents in the Raiders' 28-12 victory over the Knights in Newcastle on Thursday night.
It's a massive boost for the Green Machine to have two of their star forwards available to face the Wests Tigers in their first home game of the season - at Canberra Stadium on March 16.
Young was charged for what looked like a fairly innocuous high bump on Kalyn Ponga after the Newcastle star had passed the ball in the lead-up to a disallowed try for the home side.
The Canberra second-rower was sent to the sin bin in the 25th minute of the game and has been charged with grade-one dangerous contact.
He will get a $750 fine for an early guilty plea, but faced a $1000 fine if he contested the charge and lost.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart didn't think it was worthy of a sin bin, let alone a suspension.
But he called for consistency throughout the season if Young was penalised.
"If we're going to start sin-binning people for that we're going to be playing a lot of games with 12," he said.
"But if that's a sin-binning offence and that is then a week off it's got to be consistent every week and every game - but it won't be.
"That's not having a crack at anyone. The referees have got a very, very difficult job. But I don't believe it's a sin-binning offence."
Guler appeared the more concerning of the two, with the Raiders prop put on report for a hip-drop tackle on Knights second-rower Dylan Lucas.
But he's escaped with a fine and will pay $1000 fine for an early guilty plea - also for grade-one dangerous contact.
He risked a $1500 fine if he fights the charge and loses.
NRL ROUND TWO
March 16: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
