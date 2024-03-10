Tariffs slashed to deliver cheaper products, business savings

Menstrual and sanitary products, ballpoint pens, dodgem cars, bamboo chopsticks and pyjamas are on a list of nearly 500 items set to have import tariffs abolished.
The "nuisance tariffs" will be dropped from July 1, in a move the federal government said would cut red tape, save businesses $30 million a year and deliver cheaper products to consumers.
The 5 per cent customs import duties will also be dropped on toothbrushes, fridge-freezers and washing machines in what the government said was the largest unilateral tariff reform in at least 20 years.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the change would deliver a "small amount of extra help" towards addressing high living costs by making products cheaper.
"This is meaningful economic reform that will deliver meaningful benefits to businesses of all sizes around Australia," Dr Chalmers said.
"These tariffs impose a regulatory burden on Australian businesses and raise the costs of imported goods but they do little to protect our workers and businesses because they apply to goods that are mostly already eligible for duty-free importation."
The federal government said it would abolish about 14 per cent of Australia's tariffs, which would streamline $8.5 billion in trade annually. The full list of tariffs is set to be provided in the budget.
"The tariffs identified have been selected because their abolition will deliver benefits for businesses without adversely impacting Australian industries or constraining Australia in sensitive FTA negotiations," the government said.
Annual imports of menstrual and sanitary products are worth more than $211 million but raise less than $3 million in government revenue.
X-ray film, which will no longer be subject to a tariff, raises less than $200 in revenue for the Commonwealth on $160,000 worth of annual imports.
More than $49 million worth of toasters are imported to Australia each year, with the government collecting less than $1000.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said reducing consumer costs was a government priority.
"Eliminating these tariffs will mean cheaper goods for Australians and less complicated compliance for Australian businesses," Ms O'Neil said.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said: "Scrapping these tariffs is good for Aussie farmers and good for Aussie consumers.
"A decade of Coalition inaction was a productivity handbrake on our farms, and we have been determined to fix that."
Trade Minister Don Farrell said trade's importance to the country's national wellbeing could not be overstated.
"Trade that is simple, fast, and cost-effective can boost Australia's international competitiveness, help create jobs, and reduce cost of living pressures," Senator Farrell said.
Consultation on the government's proposed tariff reforms is open until April 1.
