Home and Away's favourite couple - Leah and Justin - finally get hitched

It's been a long time coming, but Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) finally get hitched on Channel 7's top rating drama Home and Away.
"They've been through a lot, and at times it looked like they weren't going to get together," says Nicodemou.
And while previous weddings on the long-running soap have been rocked by disaster, she assures us, nothing bad is going to happen at this one.
"I've been assured Justin's not going to die," she says in reference to the fact that her previous three husbands all met untimely deaths.
In between those marriages, her character has had about seven other lovers, not to mention the trauma of the fire in the diner, being a single mother, having miscarriages, being a surrogate, suffering depression, agoraphobia and, living through a bus crash and more recently a kidnapping.
"Leah didn't need to prove she loved Justin, but their shared near death experience made her realise she could finally remarry. It's a sweet story-line; she's a control freak, but she has no idea what it is going to happen because she lets Justin take over the whole thing.
"There are lots of surprises; he sings to her, there are returning characters like Justin's daughter Ava (Annabel Wolfe), his sister Tori (Penny McNamee), and Leah's son VJ (Matt Little).
"I told them I didn't want anything bad to happen for Leah. This is the great thing about Home and Away. Characters come and go, but everyone watching it has something to relate to. It's good to know that our stories are being told and told well. We all go through shitty stuff in our lives, and it's important to see it on screen.
"Jimmy [Stewart] and I have known each other for a very long time.He came on the show and initially our characters didn't have a lot to do with each other. Jimmy is such an acting gift, he's incredible, he's a really really good actor, and brings ideas to the table."
Nicodemou says Leah has always been maternal and nephew Theo (Matt Evans) provides that missing child.
"Justin is very paternal too, they have a great bond and work really well together as parents."
Commenting on some of the tougher times her character has had to endure, Nicodemou says the script producer did a lot of research on psychotic breaks.
"I also did a lot of reading because I wanted to give it justice. It really challenged me."
She says as a youth she didn't see people that looked like her on TV.
"So many stories are told now that never would have been in the past. But you need a whole lot of light and shade. It can't all be heavy.
"It's why I just wanted it [the wedding] to be a celebration after so much that Justin and Leah have gone through. I want viewers to have a big joyous occasion with them."
Unlike many of her Home and Away alumni, Nicodemou says there has not been one moment when she wanted to try her luck in Hollywood.
"I love what I do; I love living in this country, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. I have been really blessed as I have been working the whole time. I really like television. My parents would put me to bed and I would get up and watch Prisoner. I find it exciting reading the scripts and I've been given so many story-lines.
"I love the diner days - we call ourselves the diner ladies - we have fun on screen and we have a catch-up girly gossip. I'm very close with Lynne (McGranger [who plays Irene]. I work with really lovely people."
She says when she first joined the cast she instantly connected with Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart)
"He is such a gentleman, so kind; a really lovely man. I'm really blessed with the cast."
Of married life after the beautiful wedding, Nicodemou says: "I am sure there will also be challenges. I really like the co-parenting we do, and it would be interesting to bring back Justin's daughter Ava".
"I'm extremely proud of it [the show] and I am hoping this is a TV wedding to remember."
