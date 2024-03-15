Bus case 'significantly stronger' than light rail, cabinet warned

"Overall, EDD believes that the case for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) appears to be significantly stronger than that for Light Rail Transit (LRT) and the submission might have given more attention to certain issues. For example, the comparative estimated operating cost of BRT (at $3.47/km) compared with LRT's cost (at $6.06/km) ... is particularly notable," the Economic Development Directorate said in additional comments on the cabinet paper.