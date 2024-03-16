The bonkers banksia wrapped in ACT government red tape

When a shrub becomes a tree and grows so rogue it generates problems that push you out of your own home, it's a sure-fire recipe for an angry ACT resident.
And when that same resident can't, under the territory's newest tree protection orders, take an axe to the problem, there would appear to be a fair case to demand expeditious government action.
Instead, Florey's Peter Twiss just has to wait and hope the next big autumn downpour doesn't cause even more flooding and mildew issues until the ACT government finally comes calling.
Mr Twiss really likes the banksia causing all the trouble; it's just that it's in the wrong place and has run amok. So it has to go.
And while his next door neighbour - who "owns" the tree - has taken for full responsibility for having it removed and to pay for the work, to do so under the newest tree laws risks a hefty fine.
"He [the neighbour] had a private arborist come out in December and look at it, but the arborist wouldn't touch it," Mr Twiss said.
"The arborist said that since the tree is more than two metres tall, it falls under the protection of the new Urban Forest Act.
"So we're both completely at the mercy of the government process, and they won't even respond to us."
Forms have been filled out and requests made as early as December. Pleas via social media to City Services Minister Tara Cheyne for action have been rebuffed and finally ignored.
"What's happened is the roots have now grown under my garage, cracked the concrete and invaded the drains," Mr Twiss said.
"We've done as much remediation as we can but when we get any heavy rain, the water pools deeply against the side of the house, soaks through the brickwork and has now created this awful mildew smell which permeates the house.
"I was hoping to rent the house out but I can't put a tenant in here as things are now. The most recent advice from the government was that they would be out to make an assessment on March 4.
"That's two weeks ago. I'm really praying we don't get another downpour anytime soon."
The ACT government was contacted for comment.
