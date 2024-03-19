Clive's Titanic dream a tacky nightmare for me

"I have a lot of experience with the nomad lifestyle," writes Kevin, who creates technical training content for an American company. "They don't care where in the world I am, they just pay me in US dollars which is awesome. So I have worked from California, Tennessee, Hawaii, Fiji, Sydney, Ballarat, and now back in Melbourne. I have no actual meetings as communications are done over a chat platform and are never urgent. I love this lifestyle. I can take however long I like during the day to do the tasks or go for a walk, as I choose. I hope I never have to go back to a 9-5 in the office."