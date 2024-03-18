Here's what to not say during 'that' question in job interviews

So, what can you do about it if this really is your greatest weakness? You need to figure out why you can't let it go until it's bang on perfect even if that means you miss a deadline or work 'til the wee hours to get it done. Ask yourself what "perfect" really is - can it be "perfect" if it's late? If it was meant to be a collaboration, but you did it all yourself? If you neglected other tasks because you couldn't let it go before it was up to your expectation? Setting clear parametres of what "perfect" actually means can be a great first step towards unpacking the perfectionism trap and learning to trade-off within acceptable parameters to achieve goals where it's just not possible to deliver the world.