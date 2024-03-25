Biopic on trailblazer Shirley Chisholm is a bit soft

In this biopic, written and directed by John Ridley, the story emerges of a woman ahead of her time. In the life of the remarkable American politician, congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, there were lots of firsts. Including being the first African American woman to be elected to the US Congress, the first African American woman to campaign for the Democratic Party presidential nomination and the first woman to take part in a presidential debate. An actor with depth and brio is required for a role like this. Shirley Chisholm is played with strength and conviction by Regina King.