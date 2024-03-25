The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Biopic on trailblazer Shirley Chisholm is a bit soft

By Jane Freebury
Updated March 25 2024 - 11:12am, first published 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shirley. M. 118 minutes. Three stars

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.