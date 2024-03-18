The Canberra Times
Labor pushed to bring on Clive Palmer-busting electoral reform this term

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
March 19 2024 - 5:00am
Parliament's non-major party politicians are joining forces in a bid to get the Albanese government to commit to serious electoral reform, including the introduction of a major donor cap, before the next federal election.

Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

