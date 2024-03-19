Long-time Cavalry coach steps down after 'tough year'

Canberra Cavalry said a fond farewell to one of the mainstays of the baseball club this week as manager Keith Ward stepped down from his role.
Ward has been at the Cavalry as part of the coaching staff since its foundation in the Australian Baseball League in 2010, but first took on the job as team manager in 2018.
The experienced coach has been credited with enhancing a strong club culture at the Cavalry that led to a championship series and several playoff and semi-final appearances.
However, the Cavalry had a difficult year, missing out on the playoffs and after reflecting on last season, Ward decided he needed to step away.
"This was a particularly tough year for everybody at the Cavs," Ward told The Canberra Times.
"After weighing everything up, the season didn't sit well with me with how things went, and felt it was time for me to have a bit of a break.
"I've been around a long time, and it's time for the playing group to have a new voice and some fresh ideas to have constant evolution and development.
"The time was right."
Ward said he plans on travelling and spend more time with his family and dogs before he decides what he does next. After having a break Ward said he'll consider getting back involved with baseball in junior development, potentially still in Canberra.
While he felt sad about leaving, he believes the decision will be an overall positive for the Cavalry and himself.
"It's a very time-consuming job on and off the field," Ward said.
"So I think it's nice to have made this decision early for the team so they can lock down a new manager, start recruiting and figure out their next moves.
"There's a lot of talent in the local playing group and I wish them well.
"Sometimes you need to shake things up a little bit."
On behalf of the Cavalry owners, Brendon Major lavished praise on Ward for his contribution.
"Ward has been instrumental in the success of the Cavalry team during his tenure and we would like to express our gratitude to him for his dedication, passion and loyalty to the organisation," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.