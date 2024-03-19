The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Breaking

RBA keeps interest rates on hold, but warns future levels are 'uncertain'

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated March 19 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Reserve Bank has kept the cash rate on hold at 4.35 per cent at the board's March meeting, in line with expectations from economists and major banks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Economics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.