Inflation slows more than expected, raising hopes of a coming interest rate cut

Annual inflation has slowed to 4.1 per cent amid an unexpectedly sharp easing in price pressures globally, raising the prospect that interest rates could begin to come down later this year.
The consumer price index rose by just 0.6 per cent in the December quarter, below market expectations, dragging annual growth to its slowest pace in two years. This highlighted the effectiveness of central bank action in Australia and internationally to combat inflation by tightening monetary policy.
Price pressures in Canberra eased even more sharply, rising by 0.4 per cent - the equal lowest increase in the country - taking the annual rate down to 3.7 per cent, its slowest pace since September 2021.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics' monthly inflation gauge shows price pressures eased even more significantly in December, slowing to 3.4 per cent, while underlying inflation has slowed to an annual rate of 4.2 per cent, down from 5.1 per cent in the September quarter.
The inflation slowdown has been driven by decelerating prices for goods like furniture, household appliances, clothes and food, while the cost of services remains elevated.
Nationally, housing (1.5 per cent), insurance (3.8 per cent), electricity (1.4 per cent) and tobacco (7 per cent) all helped push prices higher. Rents are growing at an annual rate of 7.3 per cent while insurance premiums soared by a whopping 16.2 per cent, the biggest such increase in more than 20 years.
But these effects were partially offset by 1.2 per cent falls in the cost of meat, seafood, fruit and vegetables as well as cheaper clothes and footwear (down 1.1 per cent), furniture (down 4.3 per cent) and appliances.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers welcomed the result, saying headline inflation was "coming off really substantially".
"This is not mission accomplished but it is really welcome and really encouraging progress," the Treasurer said.
In its latest assessment of the global economy, the International Monetary Fund said inflation was receding faster than had been anticipated, opening the way for central banks to begin lowering interest rates later this year.
"Inflation is falling faster than expected from its 2022 peak, with a smaller-than-expected toll on employment and activity, reflecting favourable supply-side developments and tightening by central banks, which has kept inflation expectations anchored," the fund said.
Markets expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to keep its interest rates on hold at 4.35 per cent when it meets on February 5 and 6, and even before the latest inflation reading were pricing in rate cuts from August.
The IMF has updated its outlook for the Australian economy, lifting its forecast for growth this year to 1.4 per cent - a 0.2 percentage point upgrade - and forecasting the pace of gross domestic product will accelerate to 2.1 per cent in 2025.
"The likelihood of a hard landing has receded, and risks to global growth are broadly balanced," the multilateral organisation said, predicting the world economy to expand by 3.1 per cent this year, a 0.2 percentage point improvement on its expectations in October.
It said the resilience shown by the United States and major emerging market economies, combined with the unexpectedly sharp deceleration in inflation, had improved prospects for a "softer-than-expected landing" in several major economies.
The fund projects global headline inflation to slow from 6.8 per cent last year to 5.8 per cent this year and 4.4 per cent in 2025, with a lot of the improvement being driven by the advanced economies, including Australia.
"Overall, about 80 per cent of the world's economies are expected to see lower annual average headline and core inflation in 2024," it said.
The IMF said inflation could fall even faster with increased pass though of lower fuel prices to consumers, a continued loosening of labour markets and reduced business profiteering.
"Such developments could allow central banks to move forward with their policy-easing plans," it said.
The IMF said the risks of a damaging wage-price spiral developing had receded.
"Wage growth has generally remained contained, with wage-price spirals not taking hold," it said.
