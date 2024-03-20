The (delicious) traditions I'm grateful for this Harmony Day

With this in mind, it's worth noticing the impish self-assurance on my mother's face. My father may well be front and centre, but it's my mother who is quietly orchestrating the affair. Perhaps this has always been the case in their partnership, but it is even more so now: now that Dad needs round-the-clock care; now that his cancers seem to have settled in; now that Mum wakes several times a night to help him to the bathroom and with his insomnia which was brought on 45 years ago by our escape from Vietnam.