All your Easter eating sorted - from seafood to set menus and sweet treats

There's a great seafood menu offering for Good Friday only with an optional wine pairing. Nine plates include oysters with blood orange and finger lime vinaigrette; scallop crudo with Geraldton wax and a tangerine vinegar; some salmon roe tip, or tarama with housemade flatbread; snapper with coconut, lemon grass and pickled radish; curried shellfish; grilled South Coast bonito with sauce vierge; leaf salad with a champagne dressing; crispy potatoes with rosemary and sea salt; and to finish, a pavlova with sunrise lime and davidson plum.