The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

All your Easter eating sorted - from seafood to set menus and sweet treats

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated March 25 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While Good Friday is often considered a day of restriction and restraint, that might all go out the window this year given there's some great Easter inspired deals on offer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.