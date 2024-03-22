The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
In Depth

Why this Canberra woman had to reclaim her original name to feel whole

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 22 2024 - 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For most of her life, she was known as Lisa Qin, even though her birth name was Qin Qin (pronounced "Chin Chin"), the daughter of Chinese migrants.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.