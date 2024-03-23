The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

How to create your own backyard rainforest

Jackie French
By Jackie French
March 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I spent half of my life assuming that soft tree ferns (Dicksonia antarctica) needed deep, rich, well-drained rainforest soil to survive and a botanist in a white lab coat and specialist growing mix to propagate them ... and I didn't bother to find out any more.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.