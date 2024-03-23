How to create your own backyard rainforest

If you want to grow your own, look for the spores - like small seeds- on the back of the leaves, then look up "growing ferns". I've grown the tree ferns by placing a hunk of leaf spore side down on good very wet potting mix, then enclosing the lot in a bottle or paper bag. Wait, and do nothing. After about a month you should see a moss like growth on the soil. The actual baby tree ferns will grow from this. Leave till they are at least a finger high before planting out.