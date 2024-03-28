Meet authors including Paul Tilley and hear poetry at Smith's

April 1: At Smiths Alternative at 7pm, Geoff's Poetry at Smiths features local poet Jacqui Malins, Western Australian Natalie D-Napoleon and Canadian Cabna Cat Kidd. Bookings: smithsalternative.com.
April 2: Award-winning journalist Louise Milligan will be in conversation on her debut novel Pheasants Nest with Amy Remeikis. Kambri Cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
April 3: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times Meet the Author event, Paul Tilley will be in a conversation on his new book Mixed Fortunes: A History of Tax Reform in Australia with Ken Henry, moderated by Miranda Stewart. Kambri cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
April 4: At Muse at 12.30pm will be a two-course lunch with Bri Lee, whose first novel is The Work. See: musecanberra.com.au
April 5-7: Woden Seniors Book Fair has more than 25,000 books for sale as well as jigsaws, CDs, DVDs and board games. Woden Seniors Club, 12 Corinna Street, Woden, 10am to 4pm daily. See: wodenseniors.org.au.
April 6: At Harry Hartog ANU at noon will be a book launch with Yenn Purkis and Tanya Masterman who will be in conversation with Alison Hartigan on their books The Awesome Autistic Guide to Other Humans, The Awesome Autistic Guide to Being Proud and The Awesome Autistic Guide to Feelings and Emotions. Free, registration essential: harryhartog.com.au.
April 7: Elizabeth Burness will talk about the changing identity of Australian women after the Great War, accompanied by her collection of post-World War I costumes and accessories at 2pm at Tuggeranong Homestead, Johnson Drive, Calwell. $20 entry (cash only) includes home-made Devonshire tea. Bookings essential by April 5: robhorsfield@bigpond.com.
April 7: At Muse at 3pm, Meanjin editor Esther Anatolitis in conversation with the new poetry editor Jeanine Leane and poet Paul Magee, who will read his poem "Dreaming in Bourke". See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 8: T. Kingfisher will discuss her novel What Feasts at Night with Freya Marske at Paperchain Manuka at 5pm. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
April 13: At 2.30pm at Asia Bookroom, John Zubrzycki will discuss his book Dethroned: The Downfall of India's Princely States. Entry via gold coin donation to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation. RSVP: By Friday April 12 to Books@AsiaBookroom.com or phone 6251 5191.
April 15: At 5.30pm, Anne Buist and Graeme Simsion will be in conversation with Yenn Purkis on their latest book The Glass House. All royalties from books sales at the event will be donated towards mental health. Free, registration essential: harryhartog.com.au.
April 16: At Muse at 7.30pm the Translations Book Club will discuss Mexican author Valeria Luiselli's experimental work of collaborative fiction, The Story of My Teeth (trans. Christina MacSweeney). See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 18: Lech Blaine will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on his new Quarterly Essay Bad Cop. Peter Dutton's Strongman Politics. Vote of thanks by John Warhurst. Kambri cinema ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
April 24: Ozlit Book Club at Muse will discuss journalist Melinda Han's collection of refugee stories The Lucky Ones. See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 30: James Bradley will be in conversation with Beejay Silcox on his new book Deep Water: The World in the Ocean, a reckoning with humankind's complex relationship with the ocean. Vote of thanks by Tim Hollo. Kambri cinema ANU Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 19: At Muse at 3pm, meet the editor of Growing Up Torres Strait Islander, Samantha Faulkner, in conversation with Marion chair Emma Batchelor. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 15: At Muse at 4pm, Amy Brown, author of My Brilliant Sister, will be in conversation with Canberra Writers Festival artistic director Beejay Silcox. See: musecanberra.com.au.
