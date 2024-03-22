Mate against mate: Ex-Raiders face off in final

Blake Ferguson "had his moments" at the Canberra Raiders, but Sam Williams knew the Green Machine had recruited a talent from the moment he turned up for his first pre-season in the capital.
The pair spent three NRL seasons playing together in lime green, but now they find themselves on opposite sides of the field in the NSWRL Country Championships final at Cessnock on Sunday.
Williams will line up for the Monaro Colts, while Ferguson's playing for the Newcastle Rebels.
The former Raiders halfback said Ferguson's first pre-season in lime green stood out in his memory, in the lead-up to the 2011 NRL campaign.
He said Ferguson's athleticism shone as a precursor to a 249-game career that included playing for Australia and NSW.
Unfortunately, Ferguson's Raiders career ended in controversy after the infamous rooftop Cruiser-drinking incident.
But Williams had fond memories of the outside back and was looking forward to taking him on.
"In the early days when Fergo first got down to Canberra after coming from Cronulla, that pre-season I just remember some of the things he did in that pre-season and the athleticism that he had," he said.
"It was unbelievable. From the word go I knew how good a signing and a footballer he was going to be for us for those years that he was with us.
"Always enjoyed playing with Fergo, a really good fella.
"I know he had his moments over his time, but I've always had a good relationship with Fergo."
Ferguson and Williams were part of a strong NRL presence in the country final, with journeyman Will Smith playing for the Rebels - while ex-Gold Coast Titans coach Garth Brennan will coach Newcastle.
Williams said having ex-NRL talent was a big boost for the competition.
"It's really important. We're not getting paid to play in these types of games - it's purely for the enjoyment, the ability and the enjoyment to win something as a team," he said.
"It's easy for players to say no and say they don't want to be part of it, but it's a lot more than a game of football for us.
"We really want to do the Monaro proud and try and upset the much-fancied Newcastle side."
NSWRL COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday: Monaro Colts v Newcastle Rebels at Cessnock, 2pm.
