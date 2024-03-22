College expansion project caught up in building company collapse

Work has stopped on a college expansion project, following the collapse of a local building firm.
Project Coordination was part way through expansion works at Gungahlin College when the established builder entered voluntary administration this week.
A spokesperson for the ACT education directorate confirmed work had halted at the site.
"Significant works in the program have been completed," the spokesperson said.
"However, some works do remain unfinished."
The college project was one of 14 construction jobs Project Coordination had under way at the time of voluntary administration.
Initial investigations into the 50-year-old company revealed more than $20 million was owed to about 200 creditors.
A post on Project Coordination's now-deactivated website stated the college expansion works included the installation of four relocatable learning units, or demountable classrooms.
Work also included enclosing a balcony to create additional spaces, internal renovations at the school and the restoration of the sporting oval.
The cafe was also being relocated to create an extra learning space in the library, the builder's website stated.
The works were being undertaken to address overcrowding issues at the college.
The education directorate did not confirm if it would appoint a replacement builder but said it was working to "assess the status of all works and make arrangements for the project to be completed as soon as practical".
"The ACT government will update the community on the progression of the project as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.
The Sierra townhouse project in Narrabundah was also among Project Coordination's active job sites in the ACT and NSW.
In a statement, company directors Paul and Gavin Murphy described the decision to enter administration as "soul-destroying".
"Today we informed our staff of our decision and the painful reality that we would have to let them go," the statement said.
"They were emotional meetings and conversations. A quarter of our staff have been with us for 15 years or more, with many over 20 years."
Another family-owned builder, Voyager Projects, collapsed this week and was placed into liquidation.
The firms join a growing list of construction company insolvencies over the past year, including PBS Building which entered liquidation in 2023 owing about $169 million.
More recently, national builder Rork Projects entered voluntary administration, leaving dozens of ACT projects in limbo.
Cubitt's Granny Flats and Home Extensions, a 30-year-old ACT-based business, also went into voluntary administration in February.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.