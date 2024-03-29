Costa Rica's tale of two chocolates, but only one is sugar coated

In the afternoon, after joining a family in their home for a lunch of local produce (lentils, fried ferns, boiled palm, and tropical pumpkin), it's time for a chocolate demonstration. Here in the Bribri community, it's the women who make the chocolate. It's a matriarchal society and this has always been their role, the production of chocolate seen as an almost sacred ritual. So, I watch as the mother of the family who has just prepared my lunch begins a process she has done many times before, like her mother and grandmother before her.