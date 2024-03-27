Rugby lands blow on NRL: Rising star makes massive Wallabies commitment

Australian rugby has landed a blow on its rugby league rivals after convincing young gun Max Jorgensen to commit to the code for at least another two years.
Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs announced the contract extension on Wednesday night, with Jorgensen now likely to stay in the 15-man game until the 2027 World Cup as well.
It ends rugby league's bid to poach one of rugby's brightest prospects after the Sydney Roosters shows interest in trying to get him to join the NRL.
The teenager was part of the Wallabies' World Cup campaign last year but injury ruined his chances of earning a shot on the world stage.
"I couldn't be happier to commit my future to the Waratahs and Australian Rugby," Jorgensen said.
"The game has a lot to look forward to in this country in the coming years, and I am excited by the prospect of being a part of it.
"I am really enjoying my footy, and I believe this is the best place for me to continue my development - for me, it is all about working hard and trying to earn opportunities at the Waratahs, and hopefully the Wallabies."
Rugby Australia and the Wallabies will be hoping Jorgensen can help inspire a generation and be the face of what they hope will be a golden period.
He is now locked in for the British and Irish Lions tour next year and while his new contract expires at the end of 2026, it will be almost impossible for him to turn his back on the chance to play at a home World Cup in 2027.
The 19-year-old has been earmarked as a cross-code star and rugby league rivals were watching his contract negotiations closely as they prepared to swoop.
It was thought the Roosters could lure Jorgensen into a switch to link with Mark Nawaqanitawase and follow his dad Peter's footsteps.
But new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt and high performance director Peter Horne have landed their first major target as they go about a rugby rebuild.
"Max is a promising young player and we're very pleased he's committed to Australian Rugby for a further two years," Horne said.
"He's a mature young man, with an encouraging future and Rugby Australia are looking forward to supporting him as he strives to perform well both on and off the field."
NSW coach Darren Coleman added: "It's really exciting for both the Waratahs and Australian rugby as a whole to have a talent like Max recommit to our sport.
"A player of his talent obviously attracts a lot of interest, but I know that he's really motivated to achieve success in his rugby career.
"We've all seen what he can do on the field, but Max is also an awesome team member and the boys love having him as a part of our club.
"The Waratahs are very happy to keep Max and we look forward to seeing him progress in the sky blue jersey."
