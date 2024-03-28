The Canberra Times
Motorcyclist has licence suspended after riding 145kmh in a 90kmh zone

By Staff Reporters
March 28 2024 - 11:28am
A Bruce man has had his licence suspended and was fined $1841 for driving at 145kmh in a 90kmh zone.

