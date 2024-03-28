Motorcyclist has licence suspended after riding 145kmh in a 90kmh zone

A Bruce man has had his licence suspended and was fined $1841 for driving at 145kmh in a 90kmh zone.
The 40-year-old caught the attention of the police when he accelerated his black Yamaha R3 motorcycle rapidly on the Monaro Highway on-ramp at Pialligo and onto the highway at considerable speed on Wednesday evening.
"Police confirmed the motorcyclist was travelling at more than 55km/h over the posted speed limit and stopped the rider," ACT Policing said in a statement.
"His licence was immediately suspended and he received a fine of $1841 for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h".
